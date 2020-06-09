African American film-maker is pepper-sprayed then engages protest police in conversation | US news

This is the second the film-maker Christopher Frierson was pepper-sprayed by police whereas recording anti-racism protests in Brooklyn, New York. The footage reveals poisonous fumes hitting the digital camera lens; concurrently you hear Frierson’s visceral groans of ache as he stumbles and falls to the bottom. Within moments he was dragged by protesters to the aspect of the highway. The 37-year-old was unable to see for 10 minutes after the incident