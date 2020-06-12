African American Council Advisory board says Black Lives Matter message has been ‘hijacked’

Two black female members of Seattle’s African American Community Advisory Council were booed on Thursday as they told protesters within the city’s ‘autonomous zone’ they’ve had hijacked the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protesters descended on the six-block zone in Seattle earlier this week to declare it an autonomous zone. They took over the police precinct, sending the few cops who remained there fleeing.

Photos of armed guards and checkpoints startled outsiders and drove President Trump to declare the area packed with ‘domestic terrorists’ and ‘ugly anarchists’.

But throughout the last few days, people inside the zone have likened it more to a peaceful street party where in actuality the protesters dine on vegan pizza, watch civil rights documentaries and listen to seminars and musical performances.

A member of the African American Community Advisory Council was booed telling the crowd of protesters they had to negotiate with the police to discover a peaceful resolution inside Seattle’s free zone on Thursday

Among the many stands that have popped up is one that is collecting signatures on three petitions.

One would be to defund the Seattle Police Department however the other two are to slap Amazon with more taxes and to ask Mayor Jenny Durkan – who supports the free zone – to resign.

Now, some say the original message of outrage over the brutal police killing of George Floyd, has been lost.

On Thursday, members of the African American Community Advisory Council – which is area of the police department – went along to the zone to plead with protesters to talk to them and come to a peaceful resolution.

‘The thing is, you have hijacked this!

‘You have taken this is away!’ Victoria Beach, who is area of the council, fumed at the crowd.

Victoria Beach, the council president, told the protesters the message had been ‘hijacked’

She and yet another black woman who told protesters they needed to consult with the police department were booed.

Later, Beach told Komo News: ‘How are we planning to be heard if that’s happening?

‘How are we going to arrived at the dining table and talk?’

The zone has been referred to as #CHAZ – the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

On Thursday, a number of cops came back to their now defaced precinct to try to police it however the crowds setup barricades to help keep them out.

Mayor Jenny Durkan has stood by the protesters, despite ongoing criticism from President Trump.

She said in an interview on Thursday that it might bring about a ‘summer of love’ that will bring people together.

Trump tweeted on Friday: ‘Seattle Mayor says, in regards to the anarchists takeover of her city, “it is a Summer of Love”.

Inside the autonomous zone, there are three petitions including one for raising Amazon’s tax bill plus one calling for Mayor Jenny Durkan to resign

The ‘no cop coop’ in the free zone where people are encouraged to simply take free goods

Armed men are seen manning checkpoints controlling entry to the CHAZ. Police say they have received complaints that protesters are demanding cash to enter the zone, and shaking down organizations inside for ‘protection money’

‘These Liberal Dems don’t have a clue. The terrorists burn and pillage our cities, and so they think it is just wonderful, even the death.

‘Must end this Seattle takeover now!’

Trump has said that his administration is ‘not going to let Seattle be occupied by anarchists’ after demonstrators took over a six-block area of the city, including a police precinct.

‘If there have been more toughness, you wouldn’t have the type of devastation you had in Minneapolis and in Seattle.

A sign is observed on a barrier at an entrance to the so-called “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” on June 10, 2020 in Seattle, Washington

Artists have spray painted rainbow murals through the entire streets of the six-block zone

The protesters also have planted flowers and plants in the grassy areas within the zone

On Wednesday night, the protesters took a vote and watched Paris is Burning – the 1990s iconic LGBTQ movie. They watched an anti-slavery documentary the prior night

‘I mean, let’s see what’s going on in Seattle,’ Trump told Fox News on Thursday. ‘I will inform you, if they do not straighten that situation out, we’re going to straighten it out.’

Trump described Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s handling of the problem as ‘pathetic,’ and asked ‘Has she ever done this before?’ He also known as on Washington Governor Jay Inslee to send in National Guard troops to restore order.

‘He’s got great National Guard troops so he can get it done,’ Trump said of Inslee. ‘But one way or the other, it will get done.

‘These individuals are not planning to occupy a significant portion of an excellent city.

‘It is unconstitutional and illegal to send the military in to Seattle,’ Durkan, a first-term Democrat, told a press conference yesterday.

‘There is no imminent threat of an invasion of Seattle.’

She defended the group who had created the autonomous zone, calling their actions ‘patriotic’.

‘Unfortunately, our President wants to tell a story about domestic terrorists who have a radical agenda and are promoting a conspiracy that fits his law and order initiatives,’ Durkan added.