African-American congresswoman gets pepper sprayed during George Floyd protest in Columbus

“We came out there to support them and be with them,” Beatty stated in a video on Hardin’s Twitter web page. “It was just something in my heart thinking about George Floyd, thinking about all of the injustices, that I needed to be out there, thinking I was protecting them and it probably was not safe,” Beatty stated.

Dominic Manecke, a spokesman for Beatty, instructed CNN the incident occurred when Beatty was making an attempt to mediate tensions between protesters in opposition to Floyd’s killing and Columbus Police Department officers.

“People are angry. Tensions are very high and she went down there as a voice of reason. She has a very good connection with the community and was trying to be a mediator … I mean the cops knew who she was and thanked her.”

Manecke defined to CNN that Beatty, whose third District encompasses a big swath of Columbus, was making an attempt to separate an officer and a protester when she acquired caught in the “melee” of each teams that resulted in her getting sprayed.

“One young black female took a step off (the curb) and the cop kind of took that, I guess, ‘sideways.’ Instantly, a white man kind of came to her defense and then was instantly body-slammed to the ground. The congresswoman runs out into the street to hold back the cop and the protesters. Another cop comes up with his bike and pushes the congresswoman out of the way … and then it’s naturally getting heated … that one cop pulls, I don’t know why he does it, he pulls out his Mace and does what he does,” Manecke stated.

CNN was unable to succeed in the Columbus Police Department for remark.

In the Twitter video , Beatty criticized the police response to the escalating tensions from protestors, saying “too much force is not the answer to this.”

Beatty went on to to say that she is “so proud of all of the young folks” earlier than calling for the protestors to stay calm.

“..We must continue to protest, but it must be peaceful and that does not mean we aren’t standing up for justice,” Beatty stated.