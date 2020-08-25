Africa to be declared free of wild polio in ‘milestone’



Polio can just be avoided through immunisation





Africa is to be declared free from wild polio by the independent body, the Africa Regional Certification Commission.

Polio typically impacts kids under 5, in some cases leading to irreparable paralysis. Death can take place when breathing muscles are impacted by the paralysis.

There is no treatment however the polio vaccine secures kids for life.

The illness is now just discovered in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Nigeria is the last African nation to be declared free from the illness, having actually represented majority of all international cases less than a years earlier.

What is polio and has it now been eliminated in Africa?

Polio is an infection which spreads out from individual to individual, typically through polluted water. It can lead to paralysis by assaulting the nerve system.

