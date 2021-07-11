Aflac Chairman and CEO discusses the company's business model and the famed Aflac duck
Aflac Chairman and CEO discusses the company's business model and the famed Aflac duck

In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by Aflac Chairman & CEO, Dan Amos, as they discuss Aflac’s record on diversity and inclusion, how the pandemic has affected the insurance business, and the origin story of the famed Aflac duck.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR