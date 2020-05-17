AFL star Jack Steven is rushed to hospital after being ‘stabbed in the chest’

AFL star Jack Stevens is recuperating in hospital after an attack on Saturday evening.

The Geelong Cats launched a declaration on Sunday early morning verifying the midfielder had actually been harmed in an occurrence.

It has actually been reported the 30- year-old was stabbed in the upper body.

‘The club is mindful that Jack Steven was harmed in an occurrence last evening,’ the declaration checks out.

‘Jack is in hospital as well as recuperating. The club’s worry is for Jack’s health and wellness as well as well being.

‘The issue has actually been referred to authorities as well as up until their examinations are finished the club will certainly not be in setting to provide more remark.’

A Victoria authorities agent verified to Daily Mail Australia a 30- year-old Lorne guy was taken to a Melbourne hospital over night with a non-life harmful injury.

Jack Steven with companion Indiana Beresford at the 2013 Brownlow Medal at Crown Palladium

‘Stonnington Crime Investigation Unit investigatives are checking out after a 30- year-old Lorne guy provided at a Melbourne hospital over night with a non-life-threatening injury,’ they stated in a launch.

‘Detectives are checking out the situations bordering the occurrence as well as hope to talk to the target once again later on today.’

Steven relocated to the Cats from St Kilda for the 2020 period to be better to his household after struggling with psychological health and wellness problems in 2019.

