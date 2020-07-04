AFL racism storm: Collingwood slam post calling one player a ‘chimp’ and another ‘American spastic’

Collingwood have spoken out against a footy fan who posted racist remarks online, calling one player a ‘chimp’ and another an ‘American spastic’.

The AFL club said the post contained racial vilification of veteran player 32-year-old Travis Varcoe and abuse directed at American 2015 draft pick Mason Cox.

Both of the players were attacked throughout Friday night’s AFL game between, by which Collingwood lost to Essendon by 15 points.

The Magpies said the writer of the post isn’t a Collingwood member and chief executive Mark Anderson said authorities could be alerted concerning the matter.

Collingwood said the offensive Tweet direct abuse at the club’s American import Mason Cox (pictured with friend)

Verteran forward for Collingwood Travis Varcoe was targeted with a racist comment in the Tweet

‘The ignorance and prejudice in the comments is merely appalling,’ Anderson said.

‘Today, the football community willingly accepts that individuals have an obligation to place a stop to abuse of our people. I really do not know how such comments continue to be made.

‘We stand with Travis and Mason and against vilification of this or any other variety and can do whatever we are able to to call these individuals to account.’

Mason Cox, 29, said responded to the post on Twitter on Saturday.

‘I’m pleased to take criticism. Not the initial, won’t be the final but to state this about a brother is disgraceful. Look around you. There is not any excuse. Listen, learn, and be better. Educate your self because this is simply not OK.’

The offensive Tweet posted throughout Collingwood’s 15-point loss to Essendon in Friday’s AFL fixture

Collingwood AFL club issued a statement on Saturday saying the author of the offensive post wasn’t a person in the club

Other commenters agreed saying that there was no excuse for the remarks.

‘Keep calling this out,’ one person said.

‘Can’t believe this is still happening. Sport brings out the very best in many people and unfortuitously sometimes the worst in a few,’ another said.

‘Well done Collingwood, from an Essendon supporter,’ added a third.

The Magpies have required anyone mixed up in online conversation and with an increase of information to get hold of the club.

Travis Varco (pictured centre) previously played for Geelong for eight years before moving to Collingwood in 2015