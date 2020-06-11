AFL players unite for a powerful gesture in support on Black Lives Matter movement

AFL players and umpires have banded together in an united show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement moments prior to the season resumed for initially in 10 weeks.

There were extraordinary scenes on the midst of the MCG on Thursday night as Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies players came together as one and all knelt down on one knee in a circle round the centre square.

Umpires showed their support by joining in on the powerful display of solidarity for native Australians and the world wide movement against racism.

Players also wore black armbands and wore plain black shirts because they warmed up on the ground ahead of the match- the initial one since March 22 when the season was suspended after one round as a result of coronavirus.

Other AFL players will also be expected to show their support as two round continues over the the weekend.

Western Bulldogs, North Melbourne, Melbourne and Brisbane have posted photos and messages on social networking in support of Black Lives Matter on a day when a mural of native AFL legend Adam Goodes was unmasked in Sydney.

The powerful gesture prior to the first bounce on Thursday night sparked a divided reaction from fans watching in the home.

‘The AFL is biggest employer of native people in Australia and so they enrich our game immeasurably. Nice touch on this kind of important issue,’ one woman tweeted.

Extra care was taken to disinfect used footballs when the AFL season resumed on Thursday

But not everybody was in favour.

‘Oh for goodness sake. All it is, is divisive and 100 percent shallow. No actual action is via this. It’s an embarrassment,’ a fan tweeted.

Another added: ‘Perhaps the AFL should just stick to football instead of politics.’

The Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum world wide following the death of US man George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis last month after a police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes.

Collingwood raced out to a 24-point lead at quarter time.