AFL clubs given approval to move to Queensland for the season away from coronavirus outbreak 

AFL players and officials are set to move north to Queensland for the remainder of the 2020 season to protect them from the coronavirus.

All ten Victoria-based clubs escaped the state last week before the border with NSW shut, and desperate wives and girlfriends have been begging to join their partners in Brisbane.

Chief Executive Officer Gillon McLachlan has given the clubs the green light to move up north for a full ten weeks as the league continues to play through the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘We continue to keep our game alive … for the players, for the fans,’ McLachlan said.

‘Footy always finds a way.’

Chief Executive Officer Gillon McLachlan (pictured on Wednesday) said clubs will be moved up north for ten weeks as the league continues to play through the COVID-19 pandemic

All ten Victoria-based clubs escaped the state last week before the border with NSW shut (Dustin Martin of the Tigers and Mabior Chol of the Tigers board a charter flight on July 6)

Brisbane will now be the temporary home of football and McLachlan said the league is continuing to adapt to changes during this period.

The AFL boss said no more matches will be played in Victoria unless there is a dramatic change in the state’s coronavirus outbreaks.

Moving the game to Queensland means there is greater certainty that the AFL would be able to conclude the season, he explained.

‘The clear plan is to make Queensland the base for our competition,’ McLachlan said.

However, the remaining 11 weeks of games will now need to be played in a nine-week window before the start of the finals series.

Western Bulldogs player Josh Bruce (pictured, right) and his wife Pip (left) and daughter Poppy are seen arriving at the Gold Coast Airport on July 6

The AFL boss (pictured on Friday) said no more matches will be played in Victoria unless there is a dramatic change in the state’s coronavirus outbreaks

Western Bulldogs player Mitch Wallis and his wife Emily and daughter Charlotte are seen arriving at the Gold Coast Airport on July 6 (pictured)

Tasmania and the Northern Territory may be able to host matches, and teams in Perth and Adelaide will have exemptions to fly in and out of Queensland on game days.

McLachlan confirmed that the MCG in Melbourne will remain the likely venue for the 2020 AFL Grand Final.

He also said that each club moving to Queensland will be granted space for 100 players and staff.

‘We are not able to announce fixtures yet. We are still working through the final details, their (AFLPA) support has been fantastic,’ the AFL boss said.

‘We will continue to keep our game alive for fans, for clubs and the jobs. We persevere.’

A Virgin Australia hostess greets Tigers skipper Trent Cotchin’s young daughters as they board their flight headed for Queensland’s Sunshine Coast from Melbourne on Monday (pictured)

Richmond player Trent Cotchin is seen with his family after arriving at the Gold Coast Airport on Monday (pictured) with his family

The AFL is still trying to seek exemptions for wives and girlfriends of all Victorian players to quarantine in the Gold Coast hub.

They would be required to self-isolate for two weeks, most likely in Southport, before joining the players.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed on Wednesday that the AFL had approached her to move all teams and officials to the state, which has just four active coronavirus cases.

‘I spoke to AFL CEO Gilllon McLachlan and he is looking to book accommodation for hundreds of players and officials at Queensland hotels for two months,’ she said.

Sam Weideman (pictured, kissing his partner goodbye) of the Demons is seen preparing to board a flight from Melbourne Airport on July 5

‘I stress none of these measures can happen without strict quarantine protocols and the COVID management plan that has allowed the AFL season to proceed.

‘This is another way Queensland is helping Victoria.

‘As everyone knows, AFL is more than a sport to Victorians. We know how they feel.’

Ms Palaszczuk said if the season is to be played in Queensland, then so should the coveted Grand Final.

Some family members chose not to accompany their partners under the impression that the hub would be for a short term period, or due to work commitments.

The AFL is also in discussion with the Players Association to sort out fixtures and when games were played, Brisbane Times reported.

Some WAGS chose not to travel with their partners due to work commitments (pictured, St Kilda player Josh Bruce and his partner Pip Marques in Melbourne in September 2015)

Richmond player Trent Cotchin is seen carrying his daughter when he arrived at Gold Coast Airport on Monday

Perth is also hosting some AFL clubs with the Geelong Cats and Collingwood Magpies arriving there from Sydney on July 5.

Both teams will remain in the hub for the next three weeks to continue playing in this year’s AFL season.

Several players were also joined by their partners and children in the Perth quarantine hub.

Collingwood Magpies player Chris Mayne was pictured spending time with daughter Billi-Rose and wife Britt after touching down.

Mayne cuddled and planted a kiss on his daughter’s head as she played with his face mask.

The Hawthorn Hawks and Melbourne Demons are safe in Sydney while St Kilda and Carlton headed north to Noosa and the Gold Coast respectively.

Cam McCarthy (pictured) shares a moment with his puppy prior to Fremantle Dockers AFL players departing for the Gold Coast on June 9

Bulldogs star Josh Bruce (pictured) played doting dad to daughter Poppy as they boarded the plane to the Gold Coast on July 6

North Melbourne player Shaun Higgins (pictured) gives his daughter Rosie a piggyback after touching down on the Gold Coast on July 6

Melbourne Demons and Geelong Cats players left on July 6 bound for Sydney, and were seen kissing and hugging loved ones.

Demons players Alex Neal-Bullen and Sam Weideman were among those spotted at Melbourne Airport in romantic farewells.

Several Melbourne-based teams also flew out on Monday, including reigning premiers Richmond Tigers, Essendon Bombers, Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne Kangaroos.

The Essendon and North Melbourne squads touched down on the Gold Coast on Monday afternoon.

It comes as the NRL also considers moving all their clubs up north as clusters the situation in New South Wales remains unclear due to recent outbreaks.

Ms Palaszczuk also announced that Campbelltown and Liverpool are considered hotspots and anyone from those areas would not be allowed to enter the state.

North Melbourne player Jed Anderson (pictured) was tasked with holding precious cargo in the form of sleeping baby daughter Katerinah as he made he way through Gold Coast Airport