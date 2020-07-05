AFL champion Gary Ablett Jnr reveal his son is battling ‘a rare, degenerative disease’

Gary Ablett Jnr and his wife Jordan have revealed their young son Levi is fighting a rare illness.

The Geelong Cats superstar played his 350th AFL match on Saturday before posting a heartfelt Instagram message on Sunday afternoon to thank fans, family and friends for their support and share the 17-month-old’s diagnosis.

‘Yesterday was a very big day and I’d just like to express a big many thanks to everybody for your messages of support and encouragement,’ his post reads. ‘To reach this milestone was extra special for my family and I for many reasons.

Gary Ablett Jnr has unmasked his son Levi (pictured together) has been identified as having a rare disease

‘In the recent months, my wife and I have privately fought and continue steadily to fight some pretty tough battles. Some of you could already know that Jordan is caring for her mum as she battles with cancer. But what many of you never know is that our son has been diagnosed with a rare and degenerative infection.

‘After a great amount of thought and consideration, we decided that it’s time for you to share this with you. We many thanks for your love and support and wish to emphasise exactly how grateful we have been to be Levi’s parents.

‘He is a real blessing to us and our family and we love him so deeply. Anyone who knows him knows how filled with joy that he is and how that he always features a smile on his face.

‘I would also like to thank the Geelong football club for the way you have cared for our house throughout this time around, always making certain we feel loved and fully supported.

Ablett (pictured with Levi and his wife Jordan) played his 350th AFL game for Geelong on the weekend

‘The biggest thank you has to go to my spouse, Jordan. Without you I wouldn’t have made it to 350 games. All of these nights caring for our boy, allowing me to get a good nights sleep before main training and games.

‘The a lot of things that you do for Levi and I whilst hurting and caring for your mum and in addition trying to get your mind around Levi’s diagnosis. You’re so strong and resilient… I love you Jordan.’

Ablett’s post was followed with an open letter to the 17-month-old uploaded on Jordan’s Instagram account.

‘To our dearest Levi, words won’t be enough to state just how full our hearts are of love for you personally,’ the post reads.

‘You’ve only been with us for a short while but you’ve already taught us more than some individuals learn in a lifetime.

Ablett’s post was followed having an open letter to Levi on Jordan’s Instagram account (pictured together)

‘Although it has been an arduous journey and commence to life, your diagnosis will not take away any ounce of our love for you. Your joy is contagious and never even this disease is able to steal it from you. We pray for you personally every day and we’ll continue to simply take each day because it comes.

‘You are so loved by all the people in your world and you are and will remain a true miracle.

‘We have no doubt that we are your parents for grounds, and we feel a solid sense of privilege to be entrusted with this type of great and precious responsibility.

‘We don’t know what our future holds together but we do know you will never have to feel alone.’

Ablett will remain with the Cats during the hub period and travel to NSW and Western Australia while his family stays home.

The 36-year-old kicked an incredible late goal from outside fifty in the Cats 37-point win over the Gold Coast Suns on Saturday.