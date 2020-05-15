AFL announces the season will return on June 11 with players returning to training on Monday 

The AFL has confirmed the 2020 season will restart on June 11.

AFL chief government Gillon McLachlan made the announcement on Friday. Details of the new fixture will not be launched till subsequent week.

Players will return to training on Monday, with full contact training starting on May 25.

The AFL season began on 19 March with up to 100,000 piling into the MCG for Richmond’s conflict with Carlton. However, the season was suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr McLachlan stated each participant will be examined for COVID-19 at the least 24 hours earlier than every session in addition to twice every week.

‘All players are present process schooling classes on the protocols they will want to observe, together with rigorous ongoing screening and common testing all through each the training and return-to-play interval.

‘This will additionally apply for umpires and key AFL match-day workers as soon as the season resumes. Strict protocols will be in place to shield players, officers, workers, and the wider group.

‘I would like to say at present is a major step in getting footy again for everybody – our followers, our golf equipment, players, coaches, officers and workers.’

McLachlan stated that whereas the announcement was thrilling for players and supporters, they need to proceed to observe the recommendation of the governments.

The announcement comes after weeks of discussions between the league, state governments and well being officers.

Four golf equipment – West Coast, Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide – will be primarily based in hubs on the Gold Coast for the begin of the season (Crows players are pictured after spherical 1)

The 18-team AFL’s resumption has been difficult by authorities in southern states declining to give golf equipment exemptions from journey curbs and quarantine restrictions.

Australia, which has reported 98 deaths and fewer than 7,000 COVID-19 circumstances, has begun to loosen social distancing restrictions after an infection charges plunged.