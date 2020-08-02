Afghans draw strength from the tale of a teen girl battling the Taliban

In a war-torn nation starving for heroes, the tale of a teenage girl who apparently shot Taliban militants to avenge the murder of her moms and dads has actually shown powerful.

In mid-July, reports emerged about Qamar Gul, 15, who states she assassinated 2 fighters with her dad’s AK-47 weapon. Almost instantly, the story amazed some in Afghanistan, a nation buffeted by years of war.

“When I heard about her bravery, I just felt proud of her, that we have powerful women like her,” Farhad Omer, 30, who is from the Afghan capital, Kabul, stated. “Afghanistan needs heroes like her.”

Ahmad Turkmen, 25, stated Qamar had actually provided a “surge of power” and self-confidence to Afghan ladies.

“Yesterday it was Malalai, today it is Qamar Gul,” stated Turkmen, a trainee of government, comparing her to the female folk hero Malalai of Maiwand, who is remembered throughout the nation for rallying fighters versus the British throughout the 2nd Anglo-Afghan war in 1880.

Taliban fighters in Nangarhar province, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. Raumat Gul/ AP file

Turkmen was not the just one to stimulate the ghost of Malalai.

“Malalai has emerged in Qamar Gul,” Eima Sultani, 27, a housewife from Kabul, stated. “Gul’s act reminds the entire world that Afghan women still have courage to resist against violence.”

But fact can be difficult to come by in dispute, specifically in remote Afghan provinces like Ghor, which is objected to by the Taliban and where the event is stated to have actually unfolded, and NBC …