Afghanistan floods kill dozens, with many still missing

Officials in in the catastrophe management ministry stated that downpour previously today activated flash flooding in the nation’s Parwan province– which borders Kabul– Reuters news company reported.

Dozens of homes and lorries have actually been damaged and the variety of casualties might be much greater, Parwan provincial spokesperson Waheeda Shakar statedWednesday

Police and rescue groups have actually shown up in the location and are assisting citizens, she stated.

Officials stated more than 1,500 homes north of the capital Kabul had actually been damaged, while many individuals staymissing