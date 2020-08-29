Afghanistan flash floods kill 160, search for bodies continues By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Relatives participate in a burial event of 2 victims of Wednesday’s floods in Charikar, capital of Parwan province



2/2

KABUL (Reuters) – Rescuers in Afghanistan continued to search in the middle of mud and debris for missing individuals on Saturday after flash flooding today eliminated around 160 individuals and removed houses throughout the nation, authorities stated.

Thirteen provinces, primarily in the nation’s north, had actually been impacted by floods, according to theMinistry for Disaster Management

In Parwan, simply north of the capital Kabul, 116 individuals had actually been eliminated and more than 120 hurt, with 15 individuals still missing out on, nationwide and regional authorities stated.

“Rescue teams are still in the area and searching for the missing bodies,” stated Wahida Shahkar, a spokesperson for Parwan’s guv.

Flash flooding hit Parwan early on Wednesday, removing houses and structures. Local authorities representative Salim Noori stated that the neighborhood in the worst-affected locations were primarily farmers and casual employees who were currently having a hard time economically which authorities were attractive for contributions of blood for the lots of hurt.

The Ministry of Defence stated that Afghan security forces were helping in healing efforts and dispersing help. The forces …