Afghanistan: Deadly flash floods kill dozens, damage homes

At least 70 individuals have actually passed away and dozens hurt in flash flooding in northern Afghanistan’s Parwan province.

The flooding struck the city of Charikar early on Wednesday early morning while individuals were asleep.

Many of the victims are females and kids, provincial spokesperson Waheeda Shakar stated. The death toll is anticipated to increase.

The guv of Parawan, Fazludin Ayar, informed regional press reporters “we could have hundreds of people killed”.

Images from Charikar on Wednesday reveal rescue employees at the scene, digging through debris and streets swallowed up by thick mud.

Others reveal individuals exploring debris for their valuables.

“There are two families in our neighbourhood who are still under the debris,” Abdul Majid, a local of Charikar, informed …