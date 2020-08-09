Afghan war victims say hope for peace comes at a price: forgiveness By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Mohammed Jafar positions for a photo together with widows of his 3 siblings, their kids and his daddy, in Kunar



By Abdul Qadir Sediqi and Ahmad Sultan

KABUL/GERDAW TOWN, Afghanistan – At the age of 17, Mohammed Jafar married 3 females, widows of his 3 siblings eliminated in a suicide battle in 2016 in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province, as he chose to make peace with the diktats of regional Pasthun tribal senior citizens.

On Sunday, Jafar stated he made peace for a 2nd time after he became aware of the federal government’s choice to release 400 Taliban detainees implicated of performing a few of bloodiest attacks on civilians, consisting of the deaths of his siblings.

“This idea to forgive and forget war criminals is very depressing for me,” Jafar informed Reuters after the choice by the Loya Jirga, a grand assembly of more than 3,200 Afghan neighborhood leaders and political leaders, to authorize the release of Taliban fighters. It was a action towards peace talks with the Islamist group intended at ending twenty years of war.

Jafar’s choice to wed his siblings’ other halves and care for a integrated 10 kids on his month-to-month earnings of $300 – and comparable choices by households of a few of the more than 100,000 Afghan civilians believed to have …