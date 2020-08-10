Afghan President signs decree to release final batch of Taliban prisoners

KABUL (Reuters) – Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani on Monday provided a decree to release the final batch of prisoners required by the insurgent Taliban as a condition to relocation to peace talks, sources informedReuters

“It is signed,” a governmental palace source stated on Monday night, a day after a grand assembly advised Ghani release 400 ‘hardcore’ prisoners so that peace talks might start inDoha

The Taliban have actually stated that as soon as the prisoners are launched they would begin peace talks within a week after months of hold-ups considering that the United States signed a troop withdrawal handle February.

