Afghan President signs decree to release final batch of Taliban prisoners





KABUL (Reuters) – Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani on Monday provided a decree to release the final batch of prisoners required by the insurgent Taliban as a condition to relocation to peace talks, sources informedReuters

“It is signed,” a governmental palace source stated on Monday night, a day after a grand assembly advised Ghani release 400 ‘hardcore’ prisoners so that peace talks might start inDoha

.

The Taliban have actually stated that as soon as the prisoners are launched they would begin peace talks within a week after months of hold-ups considering that the United States signed a troop withdrawal handle February.