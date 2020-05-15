Afghan maternity ward attackers ‘came to kill the mothers’

Image copyright

Gunmen killed 24 folks in the assault, together with not less than 11 moms





The cold-blooded murders of 24 ladies, kids and infants at a hospital in the Afghan capital was horrific sufficient.

But as Frederic Bonnot made his approach by way of the bullet-riddled maternity unit, he realised one thing extra.

Warning: Readers might discover particulars on this story upsetting

The attackers had walked straight previous a lot of different wards, all nearer to the entrance of Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi hospital, and made straight for the maternity unit.

To him, it meant one factor: this was no mistake.

“What I saw in the maternity demonstrates it was a systematic shooting of the mothers,” Bonnot, Medicin Sans Frontiere’s (MSF) Head of Programmes in Afghanistan, mentioned. “They went through the rooms in the maternity, shooting women in their beds. It was methodical.

“They got here to kill the moms.”

‘Beyond words’

Amina was just two hours old when the attack started.

The little girl was the third child for Bibi Nazia and her husband, Rafiullah. Back at home, they already had a girl and a boy.

Nazia had gone to the hospital with her mother, and Amina was born at 08:00.

It should have been a day of celebration for Rafiullah. But at 10:00, the attack began. Explosions were heard by people outside the hospital complex. Those with family and friends inside rushed to the scene – including Rafiullah.

“He ran from facet to facet. But he could not do something, nobody allowed him to go inside,” his cousin Hamidullah Hamidi told BBC Pashto.

Media playback is unsupported in your system Media caption Nineteen infants are being cared for at the Ataturk Children’s Hospital

Inside the partitions of the hospital, three gunmen had been transferring by way of the 55-bed maternity unit, which has been run by MSF since 2014.

A complete of 26 moms and mothers-to-be had been inside at the time. Ten managed to flee to protected rooms; the different 16 – together with Bibi Nazia and Amina – weren’t so fortunate.

Three of the 16 moms had been shot and killed in the supply room, together with their unborn infants.

Bibi Nazia was amongst the different eight moms killed; little Amina was shot in the legs. Five extra had been wounded. Two younger boys had been additionally killed in the carnage, together with a midwife.

One lady, named solely as Khadija, informed Reuters information company how considered one of the gunmen had pointed his weapon at her, earlier than turning it on two different folks.

The gun battle between the militants and Afghan safety forces went on for 4 hours as a lot of the maternity unit’s sufferers and workers took cowl. The gunmen had been all killed.

One child born was at the hospital throughout these hours. A midwife, talking on situation of anonymity, revealed to the AFP information company how the lady sheltering together with her in the protected room gave beginning whereas making an attempt not to make a sound.

“We helped her with our bare hands, we had nothing else in the room except some toilet paper and our scarves,” the midwife mentioned.

“When the baby was born, we cut the umbilical cord using our hands. We used our headscarves to wrap the baby and the mother.”

Frederic Bonnot described how these inside the protected rooms might solely hear as explosions and gunfire ricocheted round the constructing.

By the time they had been completed, he mentioned, they discovered “walls sprayed with bullets, blood on the floors in the rooms, vehicles burnt out and windows shot through”.

“It’s shocking,” mentioned Bonnot. “We know this area has suffered attacks in the past, but no one could believe they would attack a maternity unit.

“This nation is unfortunately used to seeing horrific occasions,” he added. “But what occurred Tuesday is past phrases.”

It is true Afghanistan is used to seeing violence most of the remainder of the world can not think about. A BBC investigation final yr discovered that, on common, 74 males, ladies and kids had been killed each day all through the month of August.

A fifth of them had been civilians, the BBC discovered.

Within hours of the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital assault, a suicide bomber had killed not less than one other 32 folks attending a policeman’s funeral in japanese Nangarhar province. Meanwhile, in northern Balkh province, not less than 10 folks had been killed and lots of others injured in an air strike by US forces, reviews mentioned. Residents and the Taliban claimed the victims had been all civilians, however defence officers mentioned all these killed had been militants.

Two days later, not less than 5 civilians had been killed in an assault in Paktia province’s capital, Gardez.

The killings come at a time when, technically, the nation must be transferring in direction of peace talks.

The US signed a cope with the Taliban militant group in February, hoping to finish an 18-year battle which has ravaged Afghanistan.

Media playback is unsupported in your system Media caption Is peace with the Taliban potential?

As a part of the settlement, the Taliban agreed to enter talks with the Afghan authorities, one thing that they had thus far refused to do.

But as violence continues to shatter the nation, any hope for a peace deal seems to be on delicate floor: after the hospital assault, President Ashraf Ghani ordered the resumption of offensive operations in opposition to the Taliban and different teams.

He accused the militants of ignoring repeated requires a discount in violence.

No group has mentioned it carried out the maternity hospital bloodbath. The Taliban claimed the Gardez metropolis blast, whereas the Islamic State (IS) group took accountability for the funeral assault.

However, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has blamed IS for the hospital assault, saying the jihadists need to undermine current peace efforts and fan a sectarian warfare.

His phrases are of little use to these caught up in Tuesday’s assault – to the grandmother who had to decide up her fatally-injured new-born grandson from the ground, to the murdered midwife who had labored for MSF for six years, or to the survivors who listened helplessly as the assault unfolded.

The infants had been moved to the Ataturk hospital in Kabul, the households who had gathered exterior the maternity unit following – desperately ready to see if their kid’s identify was referred to as.

In the confusion, ladies appeared to supply to undertake the infants, sparking not less than one angry confrontation with a grieving grandfather, according to the New York Times. Officials hoped to reunite all the kids by Friday.

Little Amina is now recovering in a distinct hospital. She has already had one spherical of surgical procedure, with not less than two extra to go. The medical doctors hope they will save the leg shattered by a bullet, however they do not know but.

The household worry for her future in the event that they do have to amputate – life is just not seemingly to be straightforward for a disabled woman in Afghanistan.

But proper now, they’re simply making an attempt to perceive why, as the nation supposedly strikes in direction of peace, this occurred.

“People have been shouting for 19 or 20 years not to commit atrocities,” Hamidullah Hamidi mentioned. “But they have not stopped. These people will not stop committing atrocities.”