Afghan car blaze deaths prompt fury over mistreatment of refugees in Iran | Global development

The deaths of three Afghan refugees in a car blaze in Iran have prompted an outpouring of anger in Afghanistan, after experiences that the vehicle caught fire after it was shot at by Iranian police.

Tens of hundreds of Afghans have protested on social media in opposition to the mistreatment of the refugees. Dozens extra have protested on the streets in Kabul and in jap Nangarhar province, with extra demonstrations deliberate for main cities like London, Washington DC and Toronto in mid-June.

An additional 4 folks have been injured in the incident, and a video later emerged exhibiting one of the passengers in the car pleading for water, saying “I am burning.”

One of the survivors was later photographed in an Iranian hospital, handcuffed to his mattress.

The incident comes weeks after an investigation was launched into the alleged killings of dozens of Afghan refugees who crossed the border illegally and have been forced at gunpoint into a river. Photos of drowned our bodies later circulated on-line.

Using the hashtags #StopKillingAfghans and #Iamburning, Afghans dwelling in the nation and the diaspora have been interesting on social media with the message: “Afghan lives matter.”

Afghans protest in Nangarhar province on 7 June after three refugees died in a car hearth in Iran. Photograph: Tolo News

An on-line petition, aimed on the UN and the Afghan and Iranian governments, has gathered greater than 40,000 signatures over the previous three days.

The mistreatment of Afghan nationals in Iran has lengthy been documented by human rights teams. “The horrific and repeated attacks on Afghan migrants in Iran cannot go ignored,” Omar Waraich, Amnesty International’s head of South Asia, advised the Guardian.

He added: “They raise questions about how the Iranian authorities have treated Afghans over recent years, including forcibly deporting them to a war zone in vast numbers. The promises of an investigation are not enough. There needs to be an independent and effective probe that holds the Iranian officials responsible to account and delivers justice to Afghan victims, who have been treated with contempt.”

Almost three million Afghans stay in Iran, many of them escaping conflict or financial hardship. Tens of hundreds have returned residence in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has hit Iran arduous.

As protests acquire momentum in Afghanistan – impressed by the Black Lives Matter motion and the worldwide outcry over the killing of George Floyd and different black US residents – outstanding Afghans have spoken out.

“What happened to your culture, neighbour? We burned in the fire of your deceit,” Afghan singer Ghezaal Enayat wrote in a brand new track.

“I add my voice to the chorus of Afghans who have denounced the recent killing of Afghan refugees at the hands of Iranian police in central Yazd province,” Khaled Hosseini, writer of world bestseller The Kite Runner, wrote on social media, including that “it is shocking and unforgivable […] Iranian police violence against Afghan migrants and refugees must end.”

Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai wrote that he was deeply saddened by the car blaze, saying that he hoped “all will be done to prevent the recurrence of such incidents”.

Afghanistan has seen greater than 40 years of conflict, with greater than 10,000 civilians killed or injured final yr alone in accordance with the UN. Many have had no alternative however to flee their houses in conflict-ridden areas.

Shaharzad Akbar, chairperson of Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission, mentioned in response to the car hearth that “refugee rights are human rights”.