Afghan assembly approves release of 400 ‘hard-core’ Taliban prisoners: resolution By Reuters

©Reuters Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani speaks throughout a consultative grand assembly, referred to as Loya Jirga, in Kabul



KABUL (Reuters) – An Afghan grand assembly, referred to as the Loya Jirga, on Sunday authorized the release of 400 “hard-core” Taliban detainees, a resolution stated, leading the way for the start of peace talks in the war-torn nation.

“In order to remove an obstacle, the start of the peace process and an end of bloodshed, the Loya Jirga approves the release of 400 Taliban,” the resolution stated.

The Afghan federal government assembled the assembly in Kabul on Friday to choose the fate of hundreds of detainees the Taliban firmly insist must be launched prior to getting in peace talks with the federal government.