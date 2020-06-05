Affordable 8″ Huawei MediaPad C3 leaks

A brand new entry-level pill from Huawei has leaked in China full with advertising photos and specs. From the leaked specs and design, the MediaPad C3 appears to be a rebadged MatePad T8 for the Chinese market. It sports activities an 8-inch IPS LCD with a 1280 x 800-pixel decision and 16:10 facet ratio. The entrance homes a 2MP selfie cam whereas a single 5MP shooter sits on the again.











Huawei MediaPad C3

The MediaPad C3 might be powered by the MediaTek MT8768 chipset with 3GB RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. It can even include a 5,100 mAh battery which prices over microUSB.

On the software program facet, were anticipating EMUI 10 primarily based on Android 10. The pill can even include Bluetooth 5.zero and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

The photos present us the Deepsea Blue shade and the value is tipped to be within the CNY 1,500 ($210) vary.

Source (in Chinese) | Via