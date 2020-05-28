Affluent Atlanta neighborhood sees COVID spike after prep school grad party

An prosperous Atlanta neighborhood has seen a spike in COVID-19 instances after a number of prep school college students examined constructive following a commencement drive-through ceremony and party.

The Lovett School in Atlanta knowledgeable dad and mom final week that a number of graduating seniors had examined constructive for coronavirus following a drive-through ceremony on May 17.

One scholar, who DailyMail.com understands is the son of an Atlanta physician, later hosted a commencement party for college kids and traveled interstate with a bunch of mates.

Since the school knowledgeable dad and mom on May 22 that a number of college students had turn into contaminated, new instances have exploded within the upscale Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead.

It is believed that greater than 30 youngsters have examined constructive however it’s not clear precisely what number of college students who attended the party or drive-through ceremony grew to become contaminated.

More than 100 new instances have been reported in simply 5 days, in accordance with native well being division knowledge that breaks down instances by zip code.

Cases elevated by greater than 20 % in lower than per week in three of the 5 zip codes related to the Buckhead neighborhood.

According to the well being division knowledge, Fulton County – which encompasses the town of Atlanta and surrounding areas – has simply over 4,300 instances.

Infections in Buckhead now account for 653 of these county instances.

One involved dad or mum advised DailyMail.com he fears this cluster will now escalate and turn into a ‘big difficulty’ as colleges begin reopening and seniors go off to varsity.

‘They clearly disregarded social distancing. Not solely did they get it, they gave it to their dad and mom and their neighborhoods,’ he mentioned.

‘It’s not going to be remoted. The children have been collectively for 48 hours. Kids cross populate. It’s a really interconnected neighborhood.’

The non-public school, the place annual tuition is about $30,000, has been closed since March 15.

The dad or mum, who did not need to be named, is not blaming the school for the outbreak however, as an alternative, says different dad and mom are appearing ‘irresponsibly’.

‘The school technically did all the things proper,’ the dad or mum mentioned.

‘As you possibly can see on this case, kids consider they are not going to get and their dad and mom aren’t holding them accountable.

‘These are wholesome kids. If they will get it, anybody can get.

‘As these children get it they’ll take it to varsity campuses. There’s no method the maths will not perpetuate this worse. I feel we have set ourselves up for actual failure.’

The dad or mum mentioned this particular cluster has made it obvious that the state of Georgia mustn’t have reopened so early.

Georgia, which at the moment has greater than 45,000 infections and 1,900 deaths, was among the many first few states to begin reopening in late April.

‘Georgia made the stand that it’s a way of liberty – it’s placing us all in jeopardy,’ the dad or mum mentioned.

