AFC Wimbledon set to complete Plough Lane return after investment from new shareholder | Football News





AFC Wimbledon’s new stadium is set to be accomplished by October 25

AFC Wimbledon are set to complete their return to Plough Lane after signing the ultimate building contract for his or her new stadium.

The League One membership are actually within the place to complete the constructing of their new house due to investment from native businessman Nick Robertson, a crowdfunding marketing campaign and the Plough Lane Bond scheme.

AFC Wimbledon had hoped to transfer into their new floor for the beginning of the 2019/20 season however the transfer was delayed with the membership needing to increase one other £11m.

The announcement comes 18 years to the day for the reason that Football Association authorised Wimbledon FC’s transfer to Milton Keynes.

Chief government mentioned Joe Palmer mentioned: “This actually is a historic second for our membership. Without doubt, it is thanks to our unimaginable followers that we’re on this place.

Plough Lane was Wimbledon FC’s house for almost 80 years

“The Seedrs crowdfunding and Plough Lane Bond had been the sport changers – however we nonetheless wanted an additional push to complete the job.

“Nick [Robertson] always promised to help when we’d need it most. He has totally embraced our story. He will be taking a 10 per cent stake and invested on terms that leave the Dons Trust in control. That’s how all of us, including Nick, want it to be.”

Wimbledon’s final match within the borough was performed in 1991 following the publication of the Taylor Report which regulated that each one top-flight stadiums should be all-seated.

The 1988 FA Cup winners ground-shared with Crystal Palace till a 70-mile transfer to Milton Keynes in 2003. The supporters reacted by beginning a new membership within the Combined Counties League earlier than reaching the Football League in 2011.

Nick Robertson has allowed the Dons Trust to retain management of the membership

AFC Wimbledon, who’ve been enjoying at Kingsmeadow in Kingston, are due to see their new stadium accomplished by October 25.

Investor Nick Robinson mentioned: “What the fans did was truly amazing. They proved they aren’t just supporters; they clearly take their roles as owners extremely seriously.

“More than something I’ve discovered how a lot fan possession means to everybody. I realise it is on the coronary heart and soul of the whole lot – and fairly rightly so, given what the supporters have achieved.

“If anything, I hope my involvement will help reinforce that. I know AFC Wimbledon belongs to the fans – and it’s the fans who make it so special. I’m just delighted to be one of them.”