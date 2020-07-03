AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley to undergo heart bypass surgery | Football News





Jim Bentley’s Fylde ran Sheffield United close in the FA Cup third round in January, losing 2-1

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley requires heart bypass surgery following tests with medical professionals.

The procedure will leave Bentley “sidelined for a while, with required rehabilitation thereafter,” the National League club said in a statement.

“The club will remain in regular contact, supporting our manager in every way it can,” the statement added.

“It is just a concerning time for all at Mill Farm as we send our best wishes to Jim and his family, who is remaining in a confident mindset in regards to the situation whilst receiving the very best care possible.

“We ask that Jim and his family have his privacy respected at this time, whilst welcoming the many well wishes already received from the footballing community.”

Bentley managed Morecambe for eight years from 2011 to 2019 after playing for the club, and went on to take charge of Fylde in October last year.

He told the club’s website: “At the start of the season I had some chest pains whilst doing a little training. After getting examined I was told I had a blockage in another of my arteries. I had some more tests and was placed on medication to help my condition.

“Due to the COVID situation, I have not been able to get into hospital but I finally went in to Liverpool Chest & Heart hospital this week to have a Coronary Angiogram and stent fitted, but whilst the medical practitioner was undertaking the procedure that he noticed that my condition was a bit worse than first thought.

“It was then recommended I have a heart bypass instead. It’s not the news I wanted but I am thankful I got checked out when I did as this could have been a lot worse. I’m looking forward to getting sorted and being back fit doing the job I love as soon as possible.”

AFC Fylde CEO Jonty Castle added: “First and foremost our well wishes are with Jim and that the surgery goes as planned so he makes a speedy recovery. We are in constant contact and he has kept myself and the chairman fully up-to-date with his progress.

“Jim’s a popular figure at Mill Farm amongst the staff, players and the fans so all of us will be looking forward to him returning as soon as he can to lead the club in our 2020/21 campaign. Until his return, we will all be continuing the hard work behind the scenes and giving Jim our full support with anything he may need to help with his recovery.”