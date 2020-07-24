AES RGT902 OBD II GPS Tracker (PRE-Activated SIM Card with 3 Months Service Free!!! w/ 20 Second Updates) GPRS Mini Portable Vehicle Locating Personal Tracking Device. Connects to OBD Port.



RGT902 connects to satellites and local cellular networks

to provide accurate GPS Coordinates and street addresses*. The RGT902 comes with a

PRE-ACTIVATED SIM CARD with 3 months of GPRS cellular service and 3 MONTHS of Online Tracking Subscription.

Just Insert the SIM card included and your GPS Tracker is up and running,

The RGT902 works 2 ways.

UNLIMITED SMS TEXT MONITORING or UNLIMITED LIVE REAL-TIME WEB TRACKING.



SMS TEXT MONITORING:

When you want to locate the tracker, text the GPS tracker and it will send

you a text message with the tracker’s location information to your smart phone.

Just click the text message with a Google map link sent to your smart phone and it will open

and show the tracker current location.

LIVE REAL-TIME WEB TRACKING (20sec Update):

The RGT902 connects to satellites and local cellular networks to send GPS tracking

coordinates to our servers. Our servers connect to a Google Maps GUI interface that

you can use to see the current position and history of your GPS tracker. The RGT902

GPS tracker will arrive with Pre-configured login ID and Password to login to our

GPS tracking server to view the tracker current location and history log.

FEATURES:

US Based Tech Support. Reach a human nearly 24/7!!

Detailed Address logging. Logs and saves all starts and stops.

Each trackers is 100% tested in The US before shipping.

Product feature:

1. Small, easy to install.

2. Built-in backup battery (last about 4 hours), wide voltage input range.

3. Powered by OBD connector.

4. Product dimension 55mm x 45mm x 20mm

SE HABLA ESPAÑOL

