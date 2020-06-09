A&E’s Live PD Cameras Rolled As Police Chase Ended In Black Man’s Death: ‘I Can’t Breathe’

Is A&E enabling police brutality? That’s what investigators are looking in to after a Black Texas man died carrying out a dramatic police chase, while Live PD cameras captured the whole thing.

According to reports, Javier Ambler II was driving home from the poker game in early hours of March 28, 2019 whenever a Williamson County sheriff’s deputy noticed that he didn’t dim the headlights of his SUV to oncoming traffic.

After a 22-minute chase, Ambler smashed his Honda Pilot north of downtown Austin at 1:45 each day. Deputy J.J. Johnson, who is regularly featured on Live PD, drew his gun and ordered the father-of-two to obtain out of his car, raise his hands, and obtain on the ground.

Ambler, a 400-pound football player, reportedly exited the car and showed his hands. Johnson, who’s Black and far smaller than Ambler, pulled out his taser, ordering the driver to “get down. After Ambler seemed to turn toward his car door, Johnson reportedly used his taser. Ambler fell on one knee, rolled onto his right back and stomach, and acted as if that he was wanting to stand up.

Backup Deputy Zachary Camden, who is white and was also with a Live PD crew that night, arrived at the scene and shoved his taser in to Ambler’s shoulders “in a drive-stun motion.” As the struggle continued, the cops used a taser on the person a third time, nevertheless the report didn’t say which deputy used the weapon.

Body camera footage captured what would be the final moments of Ambler’s life, showing deputies yell at him to lay on his stomach and put his hands behind his back. Ambler pleads in their mind:

“I have congestive heart failure. I have congestive heart failure. I can’t breathe.”

The deputies respond by screaming commands, as Ambler tells them between gasps that he’s trying to follow their orders. He continues:

“I am not resisting. Sir, I can’t breathe… Please… Please.”

The deputies are at this time on top of the Texas man and yelling at him to put his arms behind his right back. He begs:

“Save me.”

To which a deputy replies:

“Do what we’re asking you to do!”

Ambler responds by saying, “I can’t,” before one of many deputies deploys his taser a fourth and final time at 1:47 a.m.. Ambler’s hands go limp, and the cops cuff him — then, moments later, they realize that he was unconscious and his pulse had stopped.

Per reports, cops performed CPR on the 40-year-old former postal worker for four minutes until medics arrived. He was pronounced dead at 2:37 a.m. — and cameras from A&E’s reality show were reportedly filming the entire time.

Although Ambler’s death never made headlines at that time, police recently caved to months of pressure from local press and have released documents and video that shed light on the fatal night.

The details of Ambler’s deadly encounter with Williamson County deputies also bring scrutiny on the department’s relationship with the reality Tv program. Critics argue that the current presence of tv cameras causes deputies to police dramatically with regard to good reality television rather than actual public safety.

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore told press:

“It is of very serious concern to any of us who are in law enforcement that the decision to engage in that chase was driven by more of a need to provide entertainment than to keep Williamson County citizens safe.”

Moore’s civil rights division is still investigating the incident, and plans to present the case to a grand jury. Investigators say Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and Live PD producers have over and over blocked their requests to obtain evidence or interview the officers involved.

A&E, for the part, failed to air new episodes of Live PD on the weekend. The network announced last week that the eps were pulled from programming in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and that episodes of the spin-off Live Rescue, which follows emergency rescue units and fire departments, will play in its place.

A rep for A&E said:

“Out of respect for the families of George Floyd yet others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of involved, we’ve made the decision never to broadcast Live PD this weekend.”

