Aeroscreen protected Davison from explosion, flames, fumes

Davison, driving the Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing/Byrd/Belardi Auto Racing-Honda suffered a brake master-cylinder failure that triggered his front brakes to jam on.

That left him heading down the back straight with his right-front wheel on fire on Lap 5, and he was required to pull over when 1200degF heat triggered the center of the wheel to burn out.

Davison thinks the screen protected him not just from the blast particles, however likewise the smoke and fumes.

He tweeted: “Received a call from IndyCar today to discuss the aeroscreen. The pic shows the magnesium explosion deflecting off of it. It also shielded me from the proceeding flames and fumes.

“In basic, the cooling and vision was terrific. An exceptional security improvement. Thank you.”

He added: “Worth pointing out. We still do not definitively understand what triggered the brake breakdown.

“The data shows the front brake pressure slowly started on the pace laps. The moment I took the green it exponentially ramped to 250+ PSI. Bizarre.”

On Monday he tweeted the following:

“Crazy way to go out of the Indy 500. Brake master cylinder malfunction caused the brakes to stick and heat up to thousands of degrees.

“The group had actually provided me a great vehicle and an appealing race decreased the drain.”