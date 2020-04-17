Aeroflot suspends sales of tickets for international flights – Panorama

Aeroflot has actually put on hold sales of tickets for international flights up until the circumstance with “resumption of international air service becomes certain,” agent Yulia Spivakova informed press reporters on Friday, according to TASS.

“That is a technical decision, which does not mean virtual cancellation of flights. It has been taken to avoid additional burden on our contact center and sales offices due to more and more rebooking cycles. One shouldn’t look for outlooks on international flights resumption in that decision,” she claimed.

Kommersant daily reported previously on Friday that the airline company just offers international flights tickets beginning August 1. Previously tickets for international flights after April 30 were readily available.

Russia has actually put on hold all international traveler flights because of the coronavirus pandemic. The circumstance has actually additionally impacted residentialflights For instance, Pobeda reduced- price airline company has actually chosen to stop flights by May 31 to wait till the dilemma in the aeronautics market mores than. Moreover, Azur Air, Royal Flight as well as iFly have actually put on hold charter flights.