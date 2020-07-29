Aerial Powers scores career-high 27 points in Washington Mystics win over Connecticut Sun | NBA News

Aerial Powers produced profession numbers in a win for the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, while Sylvia Fowles delighted in a record-breaking efficiency regardless of the Minnesota Lynx suffering defeat.

Washington Mystics 94-89 Connecticut Sun

Powers scored a career-high 27 points on 10- of-14 shooting as the Mystics beat the Sun 94-89 on Tuesday night in a rematch of the 2019 Finals.

Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen each scored 16 points for the protecting champ Mystics (2-0) and Emma Meesseman included 12 points together with a career-best connecting 8 helps.

Alyssa Thomas scored 28 points and got 11 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner had 29 points, 9 boards and 5 helps for Connecticut (0-2). Bonner likewise signed up 2 takes to turn into one of 6 active gamers with a minimum of 400 profession takes (401).

Atkins made a 3 and a layup to trigger a 13 -0 run that was topped by back-to-back three-pointers by Hines-Allen and Powers and made it 65-56 with 5: 41 left in the 3rd quarter. Atkins transformed a three-point play about 2 minutes later on to provide the Mystics, who led the remainder of the method, a 10- point lead.

Washington made 11 of 15 (733 percent), consisting of 3 of 5 from three-point variety, while outscoring the Sun 28-19 in the 3rd quarter. The Mystics then scored 12 of the very first 14 fourth-quarter points to press their result in 88-73 with 5: 52 to play. Connecticut went one for 6 from the field with 4 turnovers over the very first four-plus minutes of the duration.

Jacki Gemelos inspected in for Connecticut midway through the 4th quarter and the Sun tracking by13 She struck 2 3s, and Bonner included a 3rd, in a 16 -3 spurt that cut the deficit to 91-89 with 1: 39 left however they got no better. It was Gemelos’ very first look in a WNBA video game given that September 13, 2015, a period of 1,780 days.

Los Angeles Sparks 78-96 Chicago Sky

Azura Stevens



Kahleah Copper and Azura Stevens had 21 points each as the Chicago Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks 96-78

Cheyenne Parker included 12 points and Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot and Gabby Williams scored 11 each for Chicago (2-0). Vandersloot completed with 10 helps, with Stevens and Copper each getting a career-high 9 rebounds.

Brittney Sykes led the Sparks (1-1) with 16 points.

Parker and Williams made back-to-back three-pointers to provide Chicago a 40-36 half-time lead and after that the Sky scored 15 of the very first 17 third-quarter points, pressing their result in 17 when Vandersloot made a 2 complimentary tosses midway through the duration.

Sydney Wiese struck 2 3s in an 11 -0 run that cut LA’s deficit to 66-57 early in the 4th quarter, however Chicago addressed with a 10 -2 spurt – consisting of 6 points by Copper – and the Sparks tracked by double figures the remainder of the method.

Minnesota Lynx 66-90 Seattle Storm

It was a record-breaking night for Sylvia Fowles



Breanna Stewart had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 90-66 win for the Seattle Storm over the Minnesota Lynx to ruin a record-breaking night for Sylvia Fowles.

Fowles, who entered into the video game requiring 7 rebounds to end up being the WNBA’s all-time leader, got a missed out on three-point shot by Stewart in the closing seconds of the very first half to move previous previous team-mate and present Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson into initially on the profession rebounds list with 3,357

Damiris Dantas led Minnesota (1-1) with 18 points, while Fowles completed with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Sue Bird struck a three-pointer to provide Seattle (2-0) the lead for great – at 27-24 – midway through the 2nd quarter.

Rachel Banham made a 3 to cut Minnesota’s deficit to 48-45 about 4 minutes into the 3rd however was required a technical nasty a number of seconds later on. Jewell Loyd struck the taking place complimentary toss, stimulating a 15 -2 run that offered Seattle a 16- point lead with 2 minutes left in the duration and the Lynx tracked by double figures the remainder of the method.

Bird struck 4 of 6 from three-point variety and scored 16 points.

