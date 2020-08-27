Aerial video from Crystal Beach, Texas, shows extensive flooding after Hurricane Laura made landfall. CNN’s Alisyn Camerota speaks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the aftermath. #CNN #News
Home Top Stories Aerial footage shows massive flooding in Hurricane Laura aftermath
Most Popular
Dan Held of Kraken – Cointelegraph Magazine
Dan Held is a Texan who does not drive a truck, beverage beer, love Trump, or enjoy sports. He's a tech lover who...
Marc Short, Jared Kushner dismiss significance of NBA boycotts
The unprecedented decision by pro athletes to sit out games has sought to raise a sense of urgency in addressing issues of police brutality...
‘Love in the Time of Corona’ came together thanks to robot cameras and real-life...
There's the couple hoping for another baby, played by real-life married couple Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, an elderly woman who can't see...
Djay’s smart beat and vocal isolation feature is becoming a standalone app
Algoriddim is introducing a spinoff of its popular Djay app today. The brand-new Mac app, called Neural Mix Pro, lets you...
What Do Democrats Have to Hide?
In the case of the Democrats, a type of poetic justice was accomplished recently when a virtual convention chose a virtual prospect for...
Cameron Champ making racial injustice statement with black-and-white shoes
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill.-- With racial stress once again rising after...