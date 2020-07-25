A&E ratings drop nearly 50 percent following ‘Live PD’ cancellation

“Live PD” was A&&(*********************************************************************** )most-watched program till last month amidst the cultural shift that has actually happened since Floyd was eliminated by a Minneapolis policeman. Paramount Television likewise canceled the long-running truth program “Cops.”

‘ LIVE PD’ HOST CLASHES WITH CNN ANCHOR WHO DECLARES PROGRAM DID NOT HAVE ‘SOCIAL DUTY’

“Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast ‘Live PD’ this weekend,” A&E stated at the time.

Dan Abrams, who was previously the host and executive manufacturer of the program, revealed his shock about the cancellation after formerly revealing self-confidence that “Live PD” would stay on-air.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Live PD” has actually aired on A&E given that2016 It’s theNo 1 series on cable television on Fridays and Saturdays, according to Variety.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto added to this report.