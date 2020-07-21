Advocates plan sleep-out to highlight homelessness; Community CARES still seeking space | The Sentinel: News

Also, Pennsylvania’s stay on eviction proceedings currently lasts only through Aug. 31. Gov. Tom Wolf has periodically extended the reprieve under his emergency executive powers, but no guarantee exists as to how long this will last.

“Those aren’t eliminating people’s rents that they owe, they just can’t be evicted right now,” LaMarche said. “So what happens when the eviction moratoriums are lifted?”

This is also a concern going into the November election.

“What happens when you’re evicted and you no longer live in the area where you registered to vote?” LaMarche asked.

Fears of a looming homelessness crisis have grown as hopes of a faster economic recovery have faded. The nation’s unemployment rate was 11.1% in June, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, an improvement from May’s 13.3%, but still a long way off from the pre-pandemic rate of 3.5% in February 2020.

Labor demand has been depressed, with 5.4 million job openings in May, according to BLS data, compared to 7.3 million a year earlier.