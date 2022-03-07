Ani Mkhitaryan (pictured), an adviser to the Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan, accused in the case of illegal adoption of children, was fired on March 3 due to her transfer to another job. This was reported to Aravot.am by the Ministry of Justice.

Interestingly, Mkhitaryan’s application coincided with the publication of 168.am, where the media outlet referred to the publication of a media outlet belonging to the Prime Minister’s family that the persons involved in this criminal case and held high state positions during the group’s activities no longer hold their positions.

Ani Mkhitaryan was the head of the Civil Acts Registration Agency of the RA Ministry of Justice before holding the position of Adviser to the Minister of Justice.

Aravot.am talked to the latter’s lawyer Hovsep Sargsyan, first inquired whether his client was moving to a new position.

“One or more years ago, the body conducting the proceedings made a decision to terminate the position of the head of the Civil Registry Agency. We had appealed and the court had annulled that decision, that is, the court had found that the body conducting the proceedings had at least violated Ani Mkhitaryan’s rights, it had violated it very seriously. They also brought an appeal, and the appeal was not satisfied… At that time, the consideration of my appeal in the judiciary was delayed until the person was disgusted and changed his job… At this moment, I do not know what job he will go to. A person, of course, will work, he is a knowledgeable lawyer, he is young, of course, he will work, this country and the state need… We forget the presumption of innocence. In our practice, how many people are justified in the conditions of unjust condemnation, unjust accusations. Rights are violated left and right. Are you sure that the investigators were so objective and legal? “I can tell you that they were not objective and legal and I will argue in every way, both in terms of law and the staff,” said the lawyer.

It should be reminded that according to the preliminary investigation, Ani Mkhitaryan, Head of the Civil Registry Agency of the RA Ministry of Justice, Albert Virabyan, Head of the International Agreements Department of the same agency, was informed that for each child adoption Considering that Anush Garsantsyan sells children to the caregiver for care within the framework of the Hague Convention on the Protection of Children and Foreign Adoption Cooperation Signed on behalf of the citizens of Italy by the substantiation of the adoption, which is essential for the adoption of RA citizen children, that adoption is in the interests of the adopted child. In this way, the organized group eliminates obstacles to the completion of the sale of children for the purpose of handing over the children to the caregiver, creating an opportunity for the head of the organized group, Anush Garsantsyan, to complete the sale of the children.

Mkhitaryan’s lawyer, however, denies the evidence obtained during the preliminary investigation. “So, if you look at the criminal case, which is more than 60 volumes, and find one piece of evidence in the case that Ani Mkhitaryan’s accusation will be proved, it is simply ridiculous, it is a ridiculous accusation, the investigation of the level of news hanging in this air is just ridiculous. Has there been any sale of children at all, has the pre-investigation body substantiated that there was a sale? The pre-investigation body itself says that there is no sale. The preliminary investigation body itself does not understand what it is about. It refers to the adoption process, international adoption continues today, in the same way as it did then. What obstacle could Ani Mkhitaryan eliminate as the head of the Civil Registry Office? In Armenia, they know everything on an amateur level, the investigators themselves did not know the process. How did they send the case to court in those conditions? Buying and selling, let’s literally comment, there is no buyer, no seller in this case. “

We asked the lawyer who the witnesses were against his client, and he replied: “Absolutely, the accusation is based on assumptions. We even petitioned to confront the people who testified against us, the body conducting the proceedings refused, saying that there was no such person. They are in the field of assumptions. “

According to the preliminary investigation, the members of the organized group maintained stable relations with each other, acted in accordance with the inviolable agreement, with a high degree of organization, and aimed at engaging in criminal activities on a temporary basis.

We asked Ani Mkhitaryan’s lawyer what his client had to do with the head of the group, Anush Garsantsyan, according to the preliminary investigation body.

“There is not even a single piece of evidence about Anush Garsantsyan that she organized with the Italians. I repeat, if there is no seller or buyer, what kind of sale is it? The pre-investigation body could not fit into any logic, I do not say in terms of the letter of the law. This refers to the international adoption process, which is carried out in accordance with domestic law and the provisions of the Hague Convention for the Protection of the Child. Both Ani Mkhitaryan and Anush Garsantsyan have fully complied with the provisions of both the domestic and The Hague conventions. Look at where it starts, why it was taken, to undermine the country’s reputation, to tarnish the country’s reputation with various international organizations. We will talk about the targets separately when we mediate in bringing a case to this or that person and interrogating him in court. Who started it and why it was done, we will return to these questions later, I know the answer to all these questions. Tell the investigating body: show a child whose adoption was illegal, show a parent from whom the child was taken, from whom the child was bought, there are no parents. The process of international adoption is like this, the child must be included in the list, be in an orphanage, make comparisons with that list, it is a long process that goes through the police, the NSS, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, all circles. In the end, the decision is made by the prime minister, the government. In other words, the decision to adopt each child was made by the Prime Minister and the court. In other words, if we accept that all these processes were illegal, at least the Prime Minister and the courts are part of this criminal chain. “

Arpine SIMONYAN