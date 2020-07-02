Advertisers have Facebook’s attention. Now here’s what they want

Starting Wednesday, numerous household names — from Hershey’s to Denny’s — will officially pause advertising on the platform within a broader boycott effort over concerns about Facebook’s handling of misinformation and hate speech.

Facebook FB A civil rights coalition that includes the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP launched the #StopHateforProfit campaign last month, contacting major corporations to halt advertising onfor the month of July due to the platform’s “repeated failure to meaningfully address the vast proliferation of hate on its platforms.” While some brands are halting spending through the end of the month, others such as for instance household goods giant Unilever are pausing advertising through the end of the year across social media marketing, not just Facebook.

Some analysts doubt these moves will significantly dent Facebook’s revenue, thanks to the millions of small and medium businesses that rely on the platform to promote, but the pressure campaign seems to have put Facebook on the defensive. Investors have been rattled and Facebook’s leadership has over and over had to deal with the issue.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO and cofounder, has agreed to meet the civil rights organizers behind the boycott, the company confirmed to CNN Business on Wednesday. Facebook framed the meeting within its regular engagement with “civil rights leaders and organizations.”

“They asked about having Mark at the meeting, and we’ve since confirmed that Mark is able to join,” Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Facebook, said in a statement provided to CNN Business. “We’re waiting to hear back and look forward to the opportunity to continue the dialogue.” Now that the groups have Facebook’s attention, the campaign is contacting participating brands to require 10 changes that touch on seemingly every aspect of how the company operates, from the adverts it allows to run on the platform to the makeup of its leadership team and its particular content moderation policies. The list includes demanding that Facebook hire a C-Suite executive with “deep” civil rights experience to assess products and policies for discrimination, bias and hate. The organizers are also calling for Facebook to pledge to do regular, independent audits of hate and misinformation; remove public and private groups centered on hate or violent conspiracies and stop the recommendation and reach of such groups; and give all moderators anti-bias and hate-related training in another 90 days. The group also wants Facebook to ban political ads with blatant lies, which the company has faced criticism for allowing in the past. Facebook has previously defended the policy, saying it does not want to censor political speech. While the campaign said taking these 10 actions wouldn’t solve everything, the organizers believe it would show that Facebook is intent on addressing concerns. Last week, Facebook announced it would ban ads that scapegoat minorities, immigrants, racial or other groups. The company also said it’s going to start adding warning labels to user posts which are “newsworthy” but violate the platform’s policies. (Facebook has previously refrained from taking action on the posts of political leaders because of their perceived newsworthiness.) The steps Facebook has taken up to now are “insufficient,” according to the campaign, noting Facebook would not simply take the labeled posts down. On Wednesday, Facebook published a blog post addressing some of the organizers’ demands, the task it’s doing, and the steps it’s considering or has already taken. A Facebook executive also published a blog post on Wednesday saying the company will not benefit from hate on the platform. Margaret Duffy, a strategic communication professor and advertising expert at the Missouri School of Journalism, said the boycott could be a “watershed moment.” Duffy said recent coverage of George Floyd’s death and other events in recent months, have pushed racial equality to the forefront. “There’s a whiff of genuine concern and social responsibility that brands and advertisers are showing,” she said. The clock is ticking for Facebook to deal with marketers’ concerns. “It’s too early to commit to how long our pause will last,” Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey said in a statement . “We will need at least 30 days to review where we are today and where we need to drive additional action.” Ben & Jerry’s echoed that sentiment. “We are not sure when our pause in advertising will end, just as we are not sure what Facebook will do, or when,” said Laura Peterson, a spokesperson for the company.

CNN’s Brian Fung contributed for this report.

