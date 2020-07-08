Adventure lovers can enjoy travelling across land AND sea with £8,000 electric houseboat tricycle

Adventure lovers will be able to enjoy travelling across land and sea with an £8,000 electric houseboat tricycle which is as a result of be released next year.

The designers say the floating £8,000 home could be perfect for weekends away in the great outdoors and expeditions around the world.

The ‘house’ part of the bright blue creation has a kitchen, lights, a fan and a charging station.

An incredible new electric powered house-boat-tricycle enables you to travel across land and sea in comfort

An image shows an inside view of the £8,000 house boat which can be powered by two 250-watt electric motor hubs and a solar panel

Inside your kitchen there are 6 shelves integral in interior for storing food and necessary items. There can also be a folding dining table.

Once the seats are removed and stored the inside space becomes a bedroom. With pillows, sleeping mats, sleeping bags Z-Triton can sleep two adults.

Designer Aigars Lauzis, came up with the eccentric vehicle after spending four years travelling from London to Tokyo on his bike.

A spokesman for the company behind the product, Zeltini, said: ‘The camper has room for 2 people to sleep comfortably, permitting both long adventures and quick getaways into nature’

The vehicle is equipped with an electric boat engine which is powered by two 250-watt electric motor hubs and a solar panel.

The human body of the house and boat is manufactured out of plywood and fibreglass.

There are two adjustable seats, headlights, winch, manual wind screen wiper, a horn, and also a clock.

To switch the Z-Triton from bike to boat you will need to curl up the rear wheels to give room for floats on either side.

‘The tiny amphibious e-bicycle camper has been tested, performs well and is fun to ride and drive both in cold temperatures and summer conditions.’

The bike is currently still at the prototype stage but the team hope to allow it to be available to the general public some time next year.

When it goes on sale buyers can select whether ready made version, or even a DIY the one which you have to assemble yourself.