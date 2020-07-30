Advent MW912BWDK Black Built-in Microwave Oven with Wide Trim Kit PMWTRIM, Specially Built for RV Recreational Vehicle, Trailer, Camper, Motor Home (Renewed)



Advent MW912BWDK Black Built-in Microwave Oven with Wide Trim Kit specially built for RV Recreational Vehicle, Trailer, Camper, Motor Home etc.

One touch electronic controls with digital display let you quickly and easily adjust the cook times, cook settings, power levers, clock and timer, 0.9 cu.ft. capacity with 900 watts of cooking power and 10 adjustable power levels let you boil, reheat, defrost and more

6 pre-programmed one-touch digital cook seetings let you easily prepare popcorn, pizza, frozen entrees or beverages at the touch of a button

Glass turntable rotates foods to provide even cooking, Easy access door, White cavity and black outer enclosure, One piece trim kit, UL/CUL Listed

Overall Dimensions without Trim Kit: 19” W x 13-3/8” H x 14” D, Overall Dimensions with Trim Kit: 23-3/8” W x 15” H x 14” D, Recommended cutout size: 20-1/2” W x 14-3/8” H x 14” D, Weight: 30 Lbs.