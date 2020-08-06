Advanics Frost Free Beverage Refrigerator 110 Can Mini Fridge Cooler with LED Lighting for Beer Cola or Soda, Stainless-Steel Trimed & Tempered Glass Door, SC-88F



Established in 1982, the Advanics is a professional manufacture specialized in the research, development and production of inspired beverage centers and outdoor fridges that feature durable & noiseless compressor. With over 20 years experience in special supply or OEM, ODM services for brands and wholesalers abroad, our products comply with international quality standards and are gently appreciated in a variety of different markets throughout the world.

SPECIFICATIONS：

Capacity：2.8 Cu.Ft / 110 cans

Size：19.7″ D x 30.3″ H x 19.7″ W

Temperature：36F ~ 50F

Defrost：Auto defrost

Weight: 75 pounds

White LED lighting

Automatic defrost:

The self-defrosting system regularly defrosts the evaporator in the mini fridge.

mechanical thermostat:

Precise mechanical thermostat with temperature range from 36F to 50F, allows you to get beer and soft drinks at the perfect temperature every time in this beverage refrigerator.

Large and flexible capacity:

Three adjustable metal racks allow of different layouts and hold up to 110 standard 12 ounce cans in 2.8 cubic feet space.

Black cabinet & Stainless-steel trimed doorframe; Double-layer Tempered glass door; White LED interior lighting; Freestanding unit (clearance required).

Auto defrost & self-evaporation; Compressor powered cooling; Sound buffers, vibration and noise reduction tech ensure whisper-quiet operation.

External Dimensions: 19.7″ D x 30″ H x 19.7″ W.Holds up to 110 standard 12 oz. cans in 2.8 cu. ft. space; Adjustable metal racks; Precise mechanical thermostat with temperature range from 36℉ to 50℉.

Utilizes Eco-friendly R600a refrigerant that is energy efficient, saving money on your electricity bills and reducing the damage to environment.

NOTE: Any appliances with a compressor should always be left for over 24 hours standing upright then you can plug it in. Read the bottom of the product description for more details concerning this.