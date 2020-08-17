AdvanceUp Under Desk Walking Treadmill for Standing Desk and Cubicles, Slim Touchscreen Display 3 Workout Modes & 12 Programs, Fitness Cardio Home Workout Indoor Jogging Exercise Machine



Price: $379.99

(as of Aug 17,2020 07:36:30 UTC – Details)

Product Description

By standing up and exercise more at work, you will improve health, increases productivity and boost creativity!



This slim under desk treadmill is designed to make your workout at work or at home easier than ever. Without having to change up and hit the gym, you can have a superior and efficient workout experience indoor now hassle-free.

The smooth mechanism and mild speed range (0.5-4 mph) allows you to select different speed based on your physical condition and exercise need. The low-noise motor allows you to exercise without disturbing others around you, making it easier to add the low speed cardio training to your work routine.

Specifications:

Motor Power: 500W

Max User Weight: 200 lbs

Speed Range: 0.5-4 mph

Running Belt: 40”x15.5”

Dimension: 50”x22.5”x6”

FEATURES:



Easy to Use Interface

LED touchscreen display computer tracks Time, Speed, Calories burned and Distance.

Adjustable Rubber Feet

The rubber foot pad effectively reduce noise and vibration and protect your floor.

Easy Transport Wheels

Standing in at only at 6″” tall, Compatible with most Standing Desks and Cubicles.The smooth transportation wheels make moving the unit a breeze.

Heavy Duty Construction

The slim design treadmill can withstand a max user weight of 200 lbs due to its heavy-duty frame construction.

Extra-large Walking Platform

Extra large walking platform, approx. 40”x15.5”, provides you a more comfortable exercise experience. Anti-slip belt and emergency brake button on the remote protect user’s safety.

Powerful and Flexible

With speeds ranging from 0.6 to 4 mph, and the built-in 12 auto program and 3 manual modes for a flexible workout experience. Speed can be easily adjusted with Remote Control.

A perfect fitness equipment at your work space



Standing in at only at 6” tall, this machine can be stored just about anywhere, under a bed, in a closet or tucked under a desk, couch, perfect for office, apartment and condo. With space-saving in mind, the widened walking platform still allows for large walking space (approx. 40”x15.5”). This low-profile walking treadmill is a necessity to add to your collection for a happy and healthy life!

Related products

Dual Motor Standing Desk (Color: Black)

Dual Motor Standing Desk (Color: White)

2-Tier 37.4″ Electric Ergonomic Corner Standing Desk Converter Riser

Electric Ergonomic Standing Desk Converter Riser with Dual Swivel Monitor Mount

Key Features

220 LB Weight Capacity, 4 Memory Height Presets

220 LB Weight Capacity, 4 Memory Height Presets

Easily converting your regular desk to a standing desk

Easily converting your regular desk to a standing desk, with two flexible monitor mounts

BEST VALUE & SLEEK DESIGN: Quality, reliability, eye-catching design. This slim walking treadmill is designed to fit under your standing desk or your office cubicle, allowing you to walk while you work.

WALK & BEING PRODUCTIVE: With speeds ranging from 0.5 to 4 mph, built in with 12 auto program and 3 manual modes by time. Help to improve your cardiovascular fitness, boost your health, and burn fat.

DURABLE & RELIABLE: Its heavy-duty frame can support 200 lbs. Large anti-slip belt (Extra large walking platform 40”x15.5”). The rubber foot pads effectively reduce noise and vibration.

EASY TO USE: LED touchscreen display computer tracks Time, Speed, Calories burned and Distance. With the convenient remote control, provides you a more comfortable exercise experience.

EASY STORAGE: Measures 50”x22.5”x6”, this machine can be stored just about anywhere, under a bed, in a closet or tucked under a desk, couch, or wardrobe. The smooth transportation wheels make moving the unit a breeze.