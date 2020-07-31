Adult Weighted Blanket 20 lbs Queen Size(60″x80″,Dark Grey),Cooling Weighted Blanket for 170-230lb Individual,Heavy Blanket Natural Cotton with Glass Beads-Calm, Sleep Better and Relax Naturally



Price: $59.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 18:22:15 UTC – Details)





About US

BHSOSO specializes in the manufacturing and selling high quality blankets.

All of our products are hand-picked, ensuring only the very best selection.

We spend a third of our lives on sleeping, and sleep quality is linked to happiness,Please cherish 8 hours of sleep every day,you just need BHSOSO blanket to enjoy your sweet dream.

Features:

7 Layers Sewing Technology

✓We add two layer microfiber inside the blanket and use high -density sewing technology. to prevent the loose of the thread and leakage of the beads.

100% Organic Breathable Cotton

✓Uses the nature fabric that feels incredibly sofa and breathable.allows for comfortable use all year round.

Evenly-Distributed Weight

✓Using small pockets(4*4 inch) enhances the surface area contact and ensures that the weight is distributed evenly across the body.

Glass Bead Technology

✓Filled with natural glass beads. the glass beads will be quiet when body turn over.

8 Durable loops

BHSOSO blanket will always remain securely attached to its cover (duvet cover is not included) with 8 extra-durable loops.

Reminder:

★For the first few nights, you may feel it is too heavy or too light weight. Getting used to a magic blanket takes about 2-7 days, please bear with the magic blanket a few more days.

★WEIGHT:We recommend that you choose the blanket that weighs about 8% to 12% of your body weight.

SIZE:Magic blankets are smaller than regular blankets because weighted blanket is not meant to cover your bed the way a regular blanket does.

[ENJOY SLEEP]:BHSOSO is a unique sensation you have to experience for yourself. You will able to sink into your couch with our blanket after work, stay curled up in bed on a lazy Sunday morning, and enjoy great night’s sleep.

[Premium Material]:BHSOSO Weighted blanket with 7-layer system -100% breathable natural cotton, which would make it comfort and more durable than normal blanket. The filling is environmental non-glue polyester padding and environmental glass beads,offering better temperature control

[Recommended Weight/Size]:Please choose the blanket that weight about 10%-12% of your body weight, 60”x80” BHSOSO 20 lbs weighted blanket is perfect for adult 170-230lbs.

[Perfect Gift]:BHSOSO 20 lbs weighted blanket is a wonderful sleeping gift for your loved one(kids, parents, lovers, friends )ANY OCCASIONS (Back to school, watching TV, reading or just ideal to cozy up on the couch for a nap or relaxing at the end of a long day)