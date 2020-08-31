Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with 20 new counts of sexual assault

By
Jasyson
-

He was charged in June on those counts and pleaded not guilty.

ADULT FILM STAR RON JEREMY PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO RAPING 3 WOMEN, SEXUALLY ASSAULTING A 4TH

Ron Jeremy was struckwith 20 new counts of sexual assault He deals with an optimum of more than 250 years in state jail if founded guilty ascharged
(Reuters)

Now, the 67-year-old is dealing with another problem that consists of 6 counts of sexual battery by restraint, 5 counts of forcible rape, 3 counts of forcible oral copulation, 2 counts of forcible penetration by a foreign item and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to devote rape, penetration by a foreign item on an unconscious or sleeping victim and salacious conduct with a 15-year-old lady, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

The most current entry of charges cover a duration of 16 years and, according to district attorneys, the victims’ ages varied from 15 to 54.

ADULT FILM STAR RON JEREMY CHARGED WITH SEXUALLY ASSAULTING 4 WOMEN, FACES LIFE IN PRISON

Additionally, district attorneys declare the most current event took place onJan 1, 2020, when Jeremy is implicated of sexually attacking a 21-year-old lady outside of a service in Hollywood,Calif

Six other offenses are stated to have actually occurred inside a West Hollywood bar that Jeremy frequently frequented while …

