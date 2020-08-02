ADT DIY HD Video Doorbell Camera 8-Piece Smart Home Security System – Optional 24/7 Monitoring – No Contract – Wi-Fi Enabled – Alexa Compatible



Product Description

Help protect what matters most: The wired HD video doorbell system comes with a base, entry keypad, 2 door/window sensors, pet-friendly motion sensor, fire safety sensor, yard sign, and 4 window stickers. The system has a 24-hour backup battery in case of outages.

Smart video doorbell: The video doorbell camera comes without subscription fees. Use it to see and talk to visitors outside your home even when you’re not there with 2-way talk, night vision, and instant notifications. The smart security system works with Amazon Alexa and more.

Security notifications: Choose the frequency of alerts you get when the doorbell camera’s LED button is pressed, motion is detected, or a door or window is opened at your home. Optional 24/7 professional monitoring backed by ADT is available.

FREE mobile app: Arm or check your security system and view live video of your home from virtually anywhere with the Blue by ADT app. Use it to set unique user codes so that you know who’s coming and going at your home. The app works on both Android and iOS devices.