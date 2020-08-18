ADROITLARK High Speed 64GB Micro SD Cards Class 10 microSD Memory Cards for Go Pro Tablet Smartphone Camera Dash cam with Adapter(U1 64GB)



ADROITLARK micro sd card 64GB for shooting photos, capturing videos, enjoying movies and musics, or sharing exciting moments with others. ADROITLARK 64GB micro SD card deliver ideal capacity, speed, durability and compatibility to exploit mobile devices’ potentials. A Better Mobile Experience ADROITLARK SD memory card is designed for and compatible with your latest mobile devices such as Smartphones, Tablets, Cameras, Action cams, Drones, Dash cams,DJI Drone, Nintendo, Nikon, Samsung Sony and etc. Our factory introduces patent technology to produce leading standard( USB3.0, UHS-I) flash memory card Ultra series, which provides extra speed over industry, sturdiness with standing extreme conditions.

Features and specifications



Get more out of your mobile devices with the largest capacity and fast read/write speeds; With astonishing performance and reliability, ADROITLARK lets you capture, store and share all of your digital memories.

About Capacity:

32 GB approximately 28 GB – 30 GB

64 GB approximately 58 GB – 60 GB

128 GB approximately 118 GB – 120 GB

(This is the calculation difference between the manufacturer and your PC. At the same time, there are some systems in the memory card itself, and the space that can be stored is also reduced.)

Eliminate the dissatisfaction of speed



The reading speed of the micros sd card 64GB model is 85 MB/s maximum and the writing speed is 40MB / s maximum. Shoot high-quality photos and videos and easily share it.

1) Speed is influenced by many different factors, including the interface, computer conditions, test software, systems.

2) If your test results in a low speed, try using another instrument (3.0 card reader).

3) We promise that our products are all 100% original.

5-Proof protection

ADROITLARK microSD card 64 GB has five durable protection functions to protect against waterproof design which can withstand seawater for up to 72 hours, shock resistance, extreme temperature, airport X – ray inspection machine, magnetic field corresponding to MRI scanner It is.

1 Waterproof performance

2 Up to 15,000 Gauss

3 X-ray photography up to 50 times

4 Operates in a temperature environment of -25 °C to 85 °C

Product standard

Capacity: 64GB, (1GB = 1,000,000,000 bytes)

Dimension: 15 × 11 × 1 mm

Weight: about 0.5 g

Speed (UHS-3 terminal): Read , up to 85 MB/s.

Writing, up to 40 MB/s

Speed class: Class 10

Storage temperature: -25°C to 85°C

Operating temperature: -40°C to 85°C

Extended Compatibility

Compatible with a wide range of devices for both SD and micro SD. You can even capture detailed Full HD video. The included SD adapter fits most devices under almost every brand name, while preserving all of ADROITLARK micro sd card 64gb outstanding speed and performance. With massive amounts of storage the ADROITLARK memory card 64GB Select is enough memory for up to 3 hours of UHD video, 10 hours of Full HD video, 18,800 photos, or 9,900 songs.

Brand

ADROITLARK

ADROITLARK

ADROITLARK

ADROITLARK

ADROITLARK

Capacity

16GB

32GB

64GB

128GB

256GB

Format

MicroSDHC

MicroSDHC

MicroSDXC

MicroSDXC

MicroSDXC

Read Speed

70MB/s

45MB/s

85MB/s

85MB/s

90MB/s

Write Speed

10MB/s

20MB/s

40MB/s

50MB/s

80MB/s

Photo

4700pcs

9400pcs

18800pcs

37600pcs

75200pcs

5-Proof

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

