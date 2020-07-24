Adriana Cohen: Twitter CEO needs to testify on double standard against conservatives

Not a minute prematurely.

BIDEN’S TWITTER ACCOUNT HACKED IN WIDE-RANGING ‘SECURITY EVENT’ THAT TARGETED OBAMA, GATES, OTHERS

The American individuals are worthy of a description of how governmental confident Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other prominent Twitter accounts were breached by hackers just recently– threatening our nationwide security– specifically in the run-up to the election.

Lawmakers needs to likewise attend to Twitter’s severe predisposition and widespread censorship of conservatives– covering years now– which warrants instant congressional action.

There’s barely a week that passes where Twitter does not censor or shadowban ratings of conservatives on its platform– consisting of the president– while enabling far-left and extreme accounts to stand that flagrantly breach its standard procedure.

Some of these questionable accounts consist of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who on Tuesday tweeted, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will never forget the martyrdom of Hajj Qasem Soleimani and will definitely strike a reciprocal blow to the US.”

In Twitter’s twisted worldview, it’s appropriate for the sharia ruler of Iran, a country designated by the U.S. State Department as “the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism” to have a Twitter account and to commemorate a mass killer like Qassem Soleimani, who was accountable for the killing of a minimum of 600 Americans– consisting of U.S. soldiers– while the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Apparently, it is likewise appropriate to threaten an attack on the UnitedStates But if Americans attempt to assistance President Trump or uphold conservative perspectives the liberal elites at Twitter disagree with, they run the risk of being “downranked” or purged from the platform.

This topsy-turvy political discrimination is revolting, anti-American and can not stand in a democracy. “Americans are tired of the double standard when it comes to Twitter’s regulation of speech,” Jordan informed me by means of a declaration on Wednesday.

“No matter how you spin it, there seems to be different rules for Conservatives and liberals on the platform. Twitter recently ‘fact checked’ President Trump’s tweets. Did Twitter ever fact check Rep. Adam Schiff’s tweets on Russia? Did Twitter ever fact check China’s lies about the coronavirus? Did Twitter ever fact check the WHO (World Health Organization)? No, they didn’t.”

Jordan alerted: “It’s time for Twitter to stop the bias, and stop targeting Conservatives on their site. If not, they’ll face the consequences.”

Deservedly Twitter enables Nation of Islam leader, Louis Farrakhan on its platform in spite of his long history of anti-Semitism, along with lots of other questionable figures and groups. Yet, it proactively targets those on the right.

This week, Twitter revealed its elimination of QAnon, a reactionary group understood for spreading out conspiracy theories, in addition to its reported 150,000 fans and/or affiliates. Yet, for the previous 4 years, Twitter allowed Democrats, the media and blue-check-marked “journalists” unlimited freedom on its network to spread out the “Russia collusion” scam against Trump– perhaps the greatest conspiracy theory and disinformation project in contemporary history.

Never mind that Congress and the U.S. Department of Justice performed numerous examinations into the left’s produced “Russia collusion” misconception– consisting of a 22- month unique counsel examination– which discovered no such proof.

Yet, Dorsey and his far-left activist workers still permit Schiff, complicit media and co-conspirators of the exposed conspiracy to stay on its platform– no concerns asked.

These revolting double requirements need to end.

