Adriana Cohen: Reopening schools a must — our tax dollars pay for our kids to get a proper education

Going to school is definitely an essential function of a civilized society. Yet, many on the left and in the almighty teachers unions are actively lobbying to keep schools closed, or partially closed, this fall at society’s collective expense. They claim it’s too high risk to hold in-person classes during a pandemic. However, these are the exact same folks who stayed curiously silent the past six weeks while as many as 15 million to 26 million Black Lives Matter protestors, according to a New York Times estimation, stood shoulder-to-shoulder violating social distancing rules.

In fact, Democratic governors and mayors who imposed draconian lockdowns that banned law-abiding taxpayers from going to church, work or even attending a love one’s funeral — or risk fines or imprisonment — marched alongside protestors at the massive gatherings without a care on earth about catching or spreading the virus. Obviously, if these hypocrites were truly fearful of contracting the coronavirus, or spreading it to others, they wouldn’t took the risk and stayed home.

Evidently, it absolutely was more important to them to virtue signal and pander for votes at the nationwide protests than it was to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, which just last March, they insisted was so serious that the pandemic warranted a national quarantine — derailing the economy and stripping our collective rights enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

Now, these same government and teachers unions officials who support the protests try to keep classrooms closed, or partially closed, in support of subpar on line learning. What changed? Where’s the scientific evidence that says the coronavirus only spreads on school buses and in classrooms however, not at massive political gatherings?

What the scientific data does demonstrate — which the biased media fails to highlight — is that kids are notably less likely to get coronavirus or die from it compared to seasonal flu. Yet, we don’t radically alter the U.S. education system or close schools due to it. The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued a report strongly advocating students be physically within classrooms this fall stating:

“The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on young ones because of school closures in the spring of 2020.

“Lengthy time from school and associated interruption of supportive services frequently results in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits, in addition to child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation.

“This, in turn, places children and adolescents at considerable risk of morbidity and, in some cases, mortality.”

Other countries reopened schools months ago, indicating this can be done safely and successfully. Denmark, Austria and Germany reopened their schools in April and May without fanfare. “In fact, the statistical models predicted there would be more spreading than was actually observed, according to Soren Riis Paludan, professor in virology at Aarhus University,” reported Politico. “Opening the schools has really not been translated into any imprint in the transmission numbers,” he said.

That said, our kids are entitled to a proper education, going to school five days a week and being shown by teachers in the classroom. That’s what our taxes pay for, perhaps not inferior self-isolated online learning that can harm kids physically, mentally and emotionally.

Come September, any teacher who’s high risk for getting the coronavirus should stay home and do on line teaching whilst the rest of the healthier population returns to the classroom. Schools should institute commonsense protocols such as increased sanitation and mandated frequent hand-washing.

Bottom line: We must not be banning kids from going to school. Instead, we ought to be banning false narratives that say marching in political protests is “safe” or worth the risk but kids sitting in a classroom getting a proper education just isn’t.

