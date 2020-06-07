Adriana Cohen: Coronavirus ‘shelter-in-place’ orders — Did they suddenly vanish?

This means countless businesses have not opened their doors for months, causing a decimated economy and the loss of significantly more than 40 million jobs. Approximately 57 million children, grades K-12, have not gone to school since March. Places of worship have now been closed, weddings and funerals canceled and professional sports on hiatus while beaches, swimming pools and millions of restaurants, bars, gyms and hotels remain shuttered nationwide.

ELIZABETH AMES: DID GEORGE FLOYD’S HORRIFIC DEATH IGNITE A CORONAVIRUS POWDERKEG?

Even our nation’s beloved Disneyland, “The Happiest Place on Earth,” had to close the doors of its theme parks and furlough more than 100,000 workers in April.

That’s just the end of the iceberg.

Families in the united states have been heartbreakingly restricted from saying goodbye in person to loved ones dying in hospitals and assisted living facilities. Americans have now been forced to delay cancer screenings as well as other medical procedures that put our health and wellness at risk while also having to wear masks and practice social distancing or risk getting fined around $1,000 in places like Massachusetts.

All of this was in the name of protecting susceptible populations and curtailing the spread.

Did the virus that robbed us of our basic freedoms and livelihoods just vanish overnight?

Now, we’re seeing massive gatherings in cities across America protesting the wrongful death of George Floyd.

Although our nation is rightfully appalled by the police brutality that generated his so-called murder, it generally does not eliminate the undeniable fact that the stringent social distancing rules which have been imposed on the masses have been completely ignored by tens and thousands of protesters and rioters -many of whom aren’t wearing masks.

But perhaps more troubling is the same government officials and alleged experts that implored us to #StayHome these past few months — no matter how difficult — have been noticeably silent in regards to the throngs of protestors congregating shoulder to shoulder. Why is that?

Did the virus that robbed us of our basic freedoms and livelihoods just vanish overnight? Or have we been light emitting diode astray by power-thirsty officials and other “experts” who may have been wrong in regards to the transmission of the virus all along?

These are questions many Americans are now actually asking including Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, who tweeted on Monday: “Why is the media no longer concerned, and often almost gleeful, about all the mass gatherings that would have been so deadly due to COVID 19 just a few days ago? I guess these people magically aren’t ‘killing their grandmas’ by going outside anymore?!?”

The government that has been ignoring the potential spread of herpes from the massive crowds of protestors for over a week now could be the same government that arrested a beauty shop owner in Texas last month for daring to reopen her business to feed her family.

It’s the exact same government that arrested a paddleboarder in Malibu, California, in April for violating the lockdown order. And it’s the same government that imposed steep fines or threat of imprisonment to any business owner that dared to reopen without permission.

Here’s the deal. If someone contracts COVID-19, there exists a four- or five-day incubation period, normally, before symptoms manifest. So, if the herpes virus is as contagious as we have been told, we ought to soon be seeing a surge in new cases and hospitalizations given the mass gatherings began May 26.

If that is not the case, then citizens should demand government officials revoke mask and social distancing requirements, reinstitute our freedoms and reopen schools, sports arenas and the complete economy — today.

