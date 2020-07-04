Adriana Cohen: 2020 presidential election poses clear choice: jobs or mobs

If you scroll through Uncle Joe’s Twitter feed from days gone by several weeks, you’ll notice that he hasn’t condemned the burning of St. John’s Episcopal Church by violent protestors. He hasn’t denounced the heinous assaults and killings of police that have occurred throughout the country. Nor has that he said a peep about the brutal murder of civilians — including teenagers — shot and killed in the Seattle CHOP zone controlled by armed left-wing anarchists. And he certainly hasn’t called upon Democratic mayors and governors to obtain their ransacked cities and states in order.

TRUMP SWIPES AT BIDEN, SAYS TAX HIKES WOULD TANK MARKET: ‘401KS WILL DROP DOWN TO NOTHING’

The stark reality is that Democrats today would rather appease anarchists, looters and violent criminals than uphold law and order.

Make no mistake. Republicans who elected Donald Trump are only as horrified by the appalling death of George Floyd as Democrats. We want police reform to ensure that type of extortionate force never happens again. That we are able to all acknowledge. Conservatives also support peaceful protests of any kind. But where conservatives draw the line is arson, mayhem and murder, which are antithetical to a civilized society.

Loudly and obviously, President Trump has condemned the mob’s violent destruction and murder of police. In early June, that he tweeted his respects for David Dorn, a 77-year-old African American retired officer who was killed in the line of duty: “Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!”

The president in addition has taken action against those that deface America’s historical monuments. On Wednesday, he tweeted: “My Executive Order to protect Monuments, Statues etc., IS IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT. In excess of a 10 year prison term. Please do not put yourself in jeopardy. Many people now under arrest!” The president in addition has threatened to make use of military force, if necessary, to separation violent protests.

Undoubtedly, Trump is our “law and order” president, and, thankfully for the nation, he is also our jobs president who’s succeeding, once again, in creating countless jobs.

The jobs report released Thursday smashed expectations, with the creation of over 4.8 million new jobs in June. That welcome news follows 2.5 million jobs added in May as the economy continues to rebound under Trump’s leadership post-lockdown.

But that is not all. After years of negotiations, the president just inked the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Monday, benefitting America’s farmers and car manufacturers. The International Trade Commission estimates it will create up to 589,000 new American jobs.

So, while Democrats are defunding the police and turning a blind eye to the mob’s criminal destruction in cities nationwide, Trump is bringing straight back millions of jobs and increasing wages for union workers.

The USMCA requires that 40% to 45% of car vehicles are designed by laborers making at the least $16 an hour or so. The historic trade agreement also stipulates that 75% of qualifying cars must now be manufactured in America, reducing the outsourcing of parts abroad — a win for America and the forgotten men and women who finally have a president fighting for them.

When voters cast their ballots in November, they’ll choose between a president that’s creating jobs and Joe Biden, a vocation politician, who tiptoes across the mob. The choice is clear.

