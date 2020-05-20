Adrian Mariappa: Watford defender reveals positive coronavirus test | Football News





Adrian Mariappa has examined positive for coronavirus

Adrian Mariappa has revealed he’s the Watford participant who examined positive for coronavirus.

Mariappa was one among six positive outcomes to return again from the primary spherical of Premier League testing this week, together with two members of Watford employees and Burnley assistant supervisor Ian Woan.

The 33-year-old defender mentioned he had not displayed any signs previous to being knowledgeable of his positive outcome on Tuesday and can now self-isolate for seven days, with a view to being examined once more subsequent week.

“It’s quite scary how you can feel absolutely fine and not really have left the house, and yet still get the virus,” Mariappa advised Telegraph Sport.

“If it wasn’t for the fact I had gone back to training and had this test, then I’d never have found out that I had the virus and I would just be getting on with things as normal. That’s obviously quite a strange thought.”

Watford membership captain Troy Deeney revealed earlier this week his choice to not return to non-contact small group coaching amid considerations for his personal son’s well being, in addition to that of BAME gamers.

The Professional Footballers’ Association has requested the Premier League to conduct additional analysis into the impact of coronavirus on gamers from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Mariappa mentioned he has felt “as fit as ever” throughout lockdown, whereas following a personalised health plan, however his rapid focus is together with his household.

“I live with three of my children, who are five, nine and 11, and my partner and, obviously, now I’m a bit worried about them,” he mentioned.

“They are all fine and are not showing any symptoms, but you can’t help but think about it and keep your distance once you know you’ve tested positive.”