Adrian Lewis turning back the clock at World Matchplay Darts | Darts News

Adrian Lewis wants to push on from his first-round win over Steve Beaton on Monday

Adrian Lewis is hoping to kick on after showing glimpses of the kind of form which helped him win back-to-back world titles throughout his victory against Steve Beaton at the World Matchplay on Monday.

The 2013 World Matchplay runner-up roared his method to an 11-9 victory more than Steve Beaton, hitting 6 180s plus missed simply eight darts at twice as he noted his maximum TV regular in 18 months regarding 97.27.

Lewis, from Stoke-about-Trent, will take on Danny Noppert next following the growing Dutch skill shocked planet No three or more Gerwyn Price.

Phil Taylor’s one time protege, Lewis, has followed a new teaching regime following he discovered himself munching crisps plus chocolate at night. The 35-year-old states he today feels far better thanks to his / her recent fat loss.

I although to personally before the start regarding the event that this could possibly be my final Matchplay unless of course I knuckle down. That was our feeling inside of. Adrian Lewis

“It’s a massive win for me,” stated Lewis. “Every time I did so my career and got in front of him I actually let him away from the connect, but reasonable play in order to Steve this individual took his / her chances.

“I failed to get going at the Summer Series, nonetheless it was a very good experience which usually put myself in very good stead with this tournament.

“I’m enjoying well enough, I’m showing glimpses but to succeed this event I know I’ve got to have got my head about the complete way via.

“I’ve had to create a few minor adjustments as a result of my fat loss but I believe better for this.

“Danny (Noppert) have been playing properly for the last 18 months, thus that’s one more match Let me have to be on with.

“I though to myself before the start of the tournament that this could be my last Matchplay unless I knuckle down. That was my feeling inside. But now I’ve got past the first round and I’m in it to win it.”

Wednesday, July 22 – Second Round Daryl Gurney vs Vincent van der Voort Aspinall/Van den Bergh vs Joe Cullen Peter Wright vs Glen Durrant Danny Noppert vs Adrian Lewis

Danny Noppert is in confident mood after shocking Gerwyn Price

His next opponent Noppert took full advantage to inflict a fourth successive round:one defeat on Welshman Price at the summer’s biggest tournament.

He said: “I won and that’s the most important thing – I can play better and I need to perform better. I believe that I can beat everyone if I play at my best level but you need to learn from every game.”

