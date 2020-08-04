Adorable photos show baby who was born, 11-pounds at Sugar Land hospital

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK)– Congratulations remain in order for the brand-new moms and dads of what nurses are calling the biggest newborn baby they have actually ever provided.

Proud moms and dads, Chris and Joann Prause, invited their child Lane on Friday early morning.

Nurses at Houston Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land revealed that baby Lane was born 11- pounds, 4 ounces and 22 inches long.

“Doctors were anticipating roughly a 9-pounder as his sibling was 10 [pounds],” Chris informed ABC13 “But to everyone’s surprise, Lane came out at 11 pounds, 4 ounces and 22 inches long.”

SEE ALSO: Woman gives birth to surprise baby in bathtub

Born just after midnight, meet Houston’s first babies of 2020

Houston mother beats COVID-19, gives birth to healthy triplets

Report a correction or typo.