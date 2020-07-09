Adorable moment two-year-old girl dashes along quay and leaps into her fisherman father’s arms

This could be the moment a fisherman gets an adorable welcome home from his excited two-year-old daughter who runs after his boat as it sails back into a Cornish harbour.

Toni-Rose, two, had been sticking with her mother, Demelza, when her father, skipper Ben Rowse, 34, was out at sea with The Real Cornish Crab Company.

Ben’s partner Tegan Howard, 31, picked up Toni-Rose and drove her to meet up her father as that he arrived in Newlyn, Cornwall.

Toni-Rose, two, waved frantically as she saw her father Ben Rowse’s vessel arrive in Newlyn, Cornwall

In an adorable video, Toni-Rose is visible frantically waving and calling ‘Daddy’ as she spots his boat nearing the harbour.

She runs down the quay chasing the boat as it passes her, then dashes towards her father with open arms as he disembarks, yelling ‘I love you’.

A delighted Ben laughs as he scoops the little girl up in his arms.

Toni-Rose runs down the quay. Her father disembarks the boat and they run towards each other with open arms

The two-year-old reaches her father after running and yelling ‘I love you’

Tegan, social media manager for the business, said: ‘He’d only been away a few days. He frequently goes for about two or three days but sometimes up to five days.

‘She does miss him. They FaceTime when he is away but she sometimes doesn’t see him for over weekly.’

She added that Ben would usually pick Toni-Rose up but he previously asked her to do it because he may have been in late.

The video was filmed on May 12 and The Real Cornish Crab Company shared the video on the Facebook page for Father’s Day.

Now, it’s being used included in the #HomeAndDry campaign for Maritime Safety Week.

Ben lifts his daughter in his arms since they are reunited after he returns from a day or two at sea fishing for crabs and lobsters

The campaign doesn’t try to tell fishermen how dangerous fishing is but what would cause them to become take their safety at sea more seriously. They said getting home with their loved ones.

The original video was liked 1000s of times and received a flurry of comments, including relative Mark Rowse who said: ‘This video gets me each time!’

Tegan continued: ‘Ben absolutely loved it. That one was pretty special.

‘His dad’s a fisherman too and this is the kind of thing he can remember doing when he was a kid.

‘Ben was out fishing for crabs and lobsters, it was a great trip I do believe.’